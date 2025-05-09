Aleister Black to insert himself in a major championship match set for WWE Backlash 2025? Exploring the possibility

Aleister Black made his return to WWE on the April 25, 2025 episode of SmackDown—his first appearance in 1,425 days. The lights went out, the theme song played, and the crowd in Fort Worth, Texas, erupted as Black stepped out and dropped The Miz with a vicious Black Mass. Loud "welcome back" chants filled the arena as fans celebrated the return of one of WWE’s darkest and most intense stars.

Ad

Black’s return has sparked major speculation about his next move, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect. WWE Backlash 2025 is scheduled for tomorrow at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. One of the biggest matches on the card is the Fatal Four Way for the United States Championship. It features Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight vs. Damian Priest.

With chaos already brewing among the four, Aleister Black entering the mix would shake things up in a huge way. Even his wife, Zelina Vega, just recently became the new Women's United States Champion.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

The men's US title scene has been intense ever since WrestleMania 41, where Jacob Fatu shocked fans by defeating LA Knight. McIntyre and Priest have both made strong cases for a shot, leading to brawls and a messy DQ finish in their No. 1 Contender match. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis made it official with a match, but with Aleister Black now back, it wouldn’t be surprising if one of the current challengers is replaced by him. Black has a history with McIntyre, and fans have already been buzzing about a possible renewed rivalry.

Ad

Adding Black to the title match at Backlash would be a bold but fitting move. His return after nearly five years needs something major, and a US Championship clash is just that. Whether he replaces Priest, Knight, or even McIntyre for the gold, one thing’s clear: Black is back, and he’s ready to rise straight to the top. For now, however, this is just speculation, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Ad

Aleister Black's return draws big engagement

Aleister Black's comeback has proven to be a huge success for the business, particularly on social media. The former NXT Champion had been competing in AEW for several years before returning.

The moment quickly went viral, getting over one million views on YouTube in just a few days. WWE has already confirmed a one-on-one match between Black and The Miz for today's SmackDown, keeping the momentum going.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, the night also marked a career high for Zelina Vega, his real-life wife. She captured her first-ever singles title in WWE by defeating Chelsea Green to become the new Women’s US Champion. With both Aleister Black and Zelina Vega making major waves on the same night, it was a standout episode that gave WWE a strong viewership spike and online buzz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More