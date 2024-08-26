Alexa Bliss to join The Wyatt Sicks; The Viper strikes again: 4 last-minute predictions for WWE RAW

Tonight's WWE RAW is packed with several high-profile appearances, matches, a number-one contender's tournament, and maybe even some surprises like Alexa Bliss' long-awaited return.

The August 26, 2024, episode of WWE RAW will mark the final show before the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event this weekend in Germany. The upcoming episode will feature an appearance from Randy Orton and Uncle Howdy's in-ring debut as he battles Chad Gable. Interestingly, there could be more in store tonight.

In this list, we will look at four last-minute predictions for the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

#4. Alexa Bliss returns to help Uncle Howdy on WWE RAW

The Wyatt Sicks debuted on Monday Night RAW in June and have been at odds with Chad Gable since. The latter attempted to gain leverage by forming American Made with The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile, but they continued to fall short. Tonight, both leaders of the factions will finally clash in a singles match.

It's going to be expected that Chad will pull some strings to gain leverage and possibly even instruct Ivy to interfere in the match, so Uncle Howdy will lose. However, instead of Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss could return and be the one to help Bo Dallas secure a win for The Wyatt Sicks.

#3. Randy Orton gets another upper hand on Gunther

Gunther and Randy Orton are set to face at Bash in Berlin [Image Credit: WWE.com]

Randy Orton will battle Gunther this weekend at Bash in Berlin for the World Heavyweight Championship, and the latter hasn't had the best success against his opponent for the past few weeks. The Viper has managed to RKO the champion for the past few weeks, and tonight might not be any different.

The Ring General could try a different approach and only send in Ludwig Kaiser to do the talking for tonight, citing that his partner needed rest only for the champion to attempt to attack from behind. However, Orton could sense this once again and deliver another RKO.

#2. The Judgment Day gets an unpleasant surprise

Last week on WWE RAW, The Judgment Day brutally attacked Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. This week, the Stamford-based promotion is set to give fans an update regarding the duo, which might blindside the faction.

The company could initially announce that the duo is still recovering from the attack and will be missing tonight's episode and will be evaluated if they can compete in Berlin. The group could then mock and taunt the duo, not knowing they were actually in the arena and had no other underlying issues. Thereafter, the Terror Twins could launch a surprise attack on the Judgment Day members.

#1. Xavier Woods plants more doubt about the future of The New Day

Odyssey Jones and The New Day defeated The Final Testament on WWE RAW last week, though trouble still seems to be in paradise for Kofi Kingston and Jones. Although Xavier Woods has accepted the presence of Odyssey much better recently, that could all change tonight.

Odyssey and The New Day could be featured for a backstage segment or even a tag team match, and Woods could see that Kofi and Jones have been getting along much better. This could lead to Xavier walking away from his partners, creating more tension within them.

