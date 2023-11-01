Alexa Bliss and other WWE Superstars who dressed up for Halloween; one was a Bray Wyatt tribute

In the spirit of the Halloween season, several WWE Superstars made sure to dress up for the occasion. Some cosplayed fellow wrestlers, while others, like Alexa Bliss, had multiple costumes prepared for the celebrations.

In this list, we will look at eight WWE stars' costumes for this year's Halloween.

#8 and #7 Scarlett and Shotzi had multiple costumes ready for Halloween 2023

Alexa Bliss had two Halloween costumes this year: a 1950s housewife and a skeleton. Other female stars who had the same idea were Scarlett and Shotzi.

The duo hosted the recently concluded NXT Halloween Havoc event and had multiple costumes ready for the show. They first dressed up as The Grady Twins from The Shining, and a few days later, they sported the Ghostbusters' attire. Shotzi also cosplayed Pinhead and Edward Scissorhands, while Scarlett dressed up as a decapitated Marie Antoinette and a witch.

#6 Adam Pearce dressed up in memory of Bray Wyatt

The wrestling world recently lost one of the most creative wrestlers ever, Bray Wyatt. He returned to WWE in October 2022 and unfortunately passed away in August this year. He left behind a legacy that won't be forgotten, and Adam Pearce paid tribute to him for this year's Halloween celebrations.

Some of Wyatt's most memorable work was part of the Firefly Funhouse segments. In 2020, the RAW general manager made a cameo as Postman Pearce. For this year's Halloween, he revived the gimmick by dressing up as his Funhouse character.

#5 Liv Morgan dressed up as a hit 2023 movie character

Margot Robbie's Barbie is one of the biggest films this year. Unsurprisingly, many people dressed up as the titular character for Halloween. While some went for the character's pink outfits, Liv Morgan had other plans.

Morgan cosplayed the original Barbie, released in 1959, and wore a monochrome one-piece swimsuit. She paired this look with a custom Barbie box that said 'Liv Morgan.'

#4 and #3 Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston dressed up as their WWE rivals

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven dressed up as The Hart Foundation when the former went up against Natalya, who dressed as a cat. However, they weren't the only team to join the Halloween celebrations.

The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods dressed up as Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day, respectively. However, Woods also had another character in mind and dressed up as Miami Heat basketball player Jimmy Butler.

#2 and #1 Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch sported contrasting outfits for Halloween

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are among WWE's top power couples. They began dating in January 2019 and got engaged in August that same year. They got married in March 2021 and welcomed their first child in 2020, a daughter named Roux. While the mother and daughter wore complementary outfits, The Visionary had other plans.

Lynch dressed as a witch, while Roux was a pumpkin. On the other hand, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion had an inflatable dinosaur for his costume this Halloween.

