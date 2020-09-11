All 10 Champions at the first ever WWE Night Of Champions PPV: Where are they now?

WWE's next pay-per-view is Clash of Champions, the annual event where every title must be on the line. While this particular event debuted in 2016, Clash of Champions is a continuation of the Night of Champions chronology. The concept has remained the same for over a decade now.

The Night of Champions name was first used in relation to the Vengeance pay-per-view, in June 2007. But it was merely a tagline for that show. It became a standalone event one year later, towards the very end of the Ruthless Aggression Era.

In fact, the first Night of Champions pay-per-view was the second last one before WWE went PG. And almost every Superstar heading into the show with a title is still prominent in the wrestling industry today, over twelve years later.

Some of these Superstars are still with WWE today, either full-time or part-time. Meanwhile, quite a few of them are now a part of All Elite Wrestling. This just shows the longevity of the company's backbone in 2008, with Night of Champions proving to be a solid event.

There were eight Championships in WWE at the time, with two of them being Tag Team Titles. So with that in mind, let's take a look at all 10 Champions at the first-ever Night of Champions pay-per-view and find out where they are now.

#10 and #9 The Miz and John Morrison (WWE Tag Team Champions)

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

After varying journeys across wrestling and elsewhere, John Morrison and The Miz are once again a team over a decade after first splitting up. They were the WWE Tag Team Champions heading into Night of Champions 2008, defeating the babyface team of Finlay and Hornswoggle at the event.

Miz has remained in WWE all this time, carving out a successful career in the ring. He has won pretty much every title possible, including eight Intercontinental Championships. Morrison, on the other hand, left WWE in 2011 and wrestled in places like Lucha Underground and IMPACT.

Right now, the 'Dirt Sheet Duo' is among the most entertaining acts on SmackDown. They won the Blue brand's tag team titles earlier this year and are now a constant presence every Friday night on FOX.