All 10 WWE Superstars who beat Brock Lesnar one-on-one

Brock Lesnar made his big return to WWE at the 2021 SummerSlam event and confronted Roman Reigns. The Beast Incarnate then launched a brutal attack on former John Cena, who wasn't in a position to defend himself after an exhausting Universal title outing with The Tribal Chief.

Lesnar received quite a loud reaction from fans in attendance as he had been absent from TV ever since his WWE title loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. McIntyre joined an elite list when he put him down at The Show of Shows.

In the following slideshow, we will take a look at every WWE Superstar who has defeated Brock Lesnar, one-on-one, ever since he made his main roster debut way back in March 2002.

Note: The slideshow will only focus on legitimate wins that include pinfalls, submissions, or countouts. DQ wins won't be included, immediately eliminating matches like Lesnar vs. Spanky, or Lesnar vs. Zach Gowen.

A special thanks to ProFightDB for the data used in this list.

#10 Big Show

Big Show was the first wrestler to beat Brock Lesnar in a singles match on the main roster. Lesnar had suffered two singles defeats via DQ to Rob Van Dam before his outing with Show, though. He had turned into a babyface after defeating The Undertaker inside Hell In A Cell at No Mercy 2002.

He met Big Show at Survivor Series 2002 with the WWE title on the line. The finish to the match saw Paul Heyman turn on Lesnar and help Show pick up a major win over the WWE Champion.

#9 Kurt Angle

FULL MATCH - Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar – WWE Title Match: WrestleMania... https://t.co/7xkYWFxjxh — かつだこれ (@a5_You_were) August 17, 2021

On the road to WrestleMania XIX in 2003, Brock Lesnar challenged Kurt Angle for the WWE title after winning the Royal Rumble match. Angle had previously put Big Show down to win the prestigious belt. On the March 13, 2003 edition of SmackDown, Lesnar lost a WWE title match to Kurt Angle.

He would eventually exact revenge and defeat Angle at WrestleMania to win the belt. Months later, the latter would defeat Lesnar for the WWE title at SummerSlam 2003, via submission. Vince McMahon interfered in the match, but his plans to help Brock Lesnar win were foiled by Angle.

#8 The Undertaker

On this day in wrestling history August 23, The Undertaker defeated Brock Lesnar by Technical Submission in the main event of SummerSlam 2015. pic.twitter.com/652efhzmmD — Nicholas Francoletti (@NFrancoletti) August 23, 2021

By late 2003, Brock Lesnar had turned into a full-fledged heel. He faced The Undertaker in a dark match on the October 14, 2003 episode of SmackDown, with the WWE title on the line. The Deadman picked up his first win over Lesnar, but failed to win the WWE title as the victory came via a countout.

The Undertaker struggled to win matches against Brock Lesnar throughout the duo's stint together on WWE TV. His second and last win over Lesnar came at SummerSlam 2015, via submission.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das