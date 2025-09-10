All 5 of AJ Lee’s love interests in WWE ranked from worst to best

WWE icon AJ Lee has officially returned to the Stamford-based promotion after almost a decade of hiatus. She is scheduled to make her in-ring return at Wrestlepalooza 2025 PLE in a mixed tag team alongside her husband, CM Punk, against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

A decade ago, Lee had an impressive first stint with the World Wrestling Entertainment. She has also been involved in multiple on-screen romantic angles, including her now-husband, CM Punk.

In this article, we rank all five on-screen love interests of AJ Lee in WWE from worst to best:

#5. Kane

The romantic, flirty angle between the Big Red Monster and the Black Widow was seen on WWE television back in 2012, featuring Lee's then-exes, Daniel Bryan and CM Punk.

The former Divas Champion continued to flirt with Kane on RAW, trying to kick off an angle. However, this ended with the Big Red Monster rejecting Lee; this storyline lasted only around one month.

#4. Former WWE Champion John Cena

AJ has also been RAW's General Manager in 2012. During her tenure, in a storyline, she was accused of having a secret affair with the 17-time champion, John Cena.

The two even sealed a kiss in a shocking segment, clearing all rumors, and turned out to be a couple. Their relationship lasted for two months, and then Lee ditched Cena for Dolph Ziggler at TLC 2012.

#3. Dolph Ziggler

After dumping John Cena at Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2012 Premium Live Event, AJ Lee started a love angle with The Showoff; the two quickly turned into a top heel couple.

Ziggler was Lee’s longest on-screen boyfriend, lasting almost eight months. Dolph later announced his breakup with the Black Widow.

#2. Daniel Bryan

The romantic relationship between Lee and Bryan is regarded as one of AJ's most entertaining love angles.

The Black Widow and the American Dragon also had a wedding segment on RAW 1000. However, Lee announced that she is breaking up with Bryan, as he always blamed her for his losses, notably his title loss at WrestleMania 28.

#1. CM Punk

Following her breakup with the Leader of the Yes Movement, the former Divas Champion began a love angle with the Best in the World, but their on-screen romance didn't last long on television.

Punk and Lee came closer in real life and eventually started dating. In 2014, they got married and are still together.

