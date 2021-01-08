All 5 Times Goldberg returned to WWE (and what happened next)

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg didn't sign with WWE after WCW shut down and was bought out by Vince McMahon. He finally made his WWE debut on the RAW after WrestleMania 19 in 2003, while The Rock was delivering a promo in the ring. Goldberg hit a devastating Spear on The Great One, kicking off one of the most dominant 12 months in WWE history. Goldberg won the World title on one occasion during this run and defeated the very best that WWE had to offer at the time.

Goldberg would leave WWE immediately following his WrestleMania 20 victory over Brock Lesnar, and wouldn't be seen on WWE TV for the next 12 years.

At this point, the WWE Universe had lost all hope in regards to a Goldberg return, but all that changed in late 2016. Since then, Goldberg has returned to WWE on five different occasions, targeting the same number of WWE Superstars in the process.

In the following list, we will chronicle all five Goldberg WWE returns, and the aftermath.

#5 Goldberg returns to WWE after 12 years and confronts Brock Lesnar

Lesnar F5's Goldberg

On the road to Survivor Series 2016, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg traded jibes on social media in what was WWE's way to promote its upcoming game named WWE 2K17.

Goldberg finally made his WWE return mere weeks before Survivor Series and accepted Paul Heyman's challenge for a rematch against Brock Lesnar, his arch-rival. On the November 14, 2016 edition of WWE RAW, Goldberg and Lesnar finally came face-to-face, with a bunch of security personnel separating them.

Paul Heyman berated Goldberg on the mic while Brock Lesnar stared down his opponent. In the end, Goldberg decided to take matters into his own hands and put an end to Lesnar before Survivor Series.

Goldberg defeated Lesnar in a matter of seconds in their match at Survivor Series 2016

Lesnar and Goldberg finally collided at Survivor Series, where the former World Champion finished him off in a matter of seconds.

Goldberg would go on to eliminate Lesnar from the 2017 Royal Rumble as well. The fans hadn't seen anyone dominate Lesnar like this in years. Goldberg later defeated Kevin Owens for the Universal title on the road to WrestleMania 33, and finally lost the belt to Lesnar at The Show of Shows. This put an end to his first return stint.