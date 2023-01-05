The Royal Rumble showcases stars in many different fashions. While winning the whole thing is obviously the main goal, there are consolation prizes of sorts.

One such role that is usually filled is the Iron Person spot. This performer lasts the longest in the melee and is usually one of the first five entrants.

Stars with great endurance like Dolph Ziggler, Seth Rollins, and Ricochet are perfect for this feat. It can also help a popular star get over more, so someone like Cody Rhodes could fill that role if he returns from injury.

In years past, the likes of Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Kane, and Rhea Ripley have notched many eliminations in a given Royal Rumble.

If a wrestler doesn't fill one of those roles, another huge spot could be if a performer makes the final four. The final four competitors are usually a mix of favorites, top stars, and sometimes an up-and-coming wrestler.

This year is no different as many WWE wrestlers would make sense to last until the end of the match. Here are predictions for the Final Four of the Men's Royal Rumble match.

#4. Seth Rollins is always a featured part of RAW

Rollins has unfinished business with The Tribal Chief

Rollins has already won a Royal Rumble match and he defeated Roman Reigns by disqualification at last year's event. He's one of the top stars in WWE and has done masterful work since the crowd turned on him during his feud with The Fiend.

After failing to regain the United States Championship against Austin Theory, what will be next for The Visionary? Rollins will likely enter the Royal Rumble and will be one of the favorites to win it.

He may not outlast everyone else but should last until the end. Like some other faces on this list, he will be cheered throughout his time in the match. If he and Cody Rhodes make the final two, it would add another layer to their story.

#3. Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns have been linked for years

McIntyre could be in line for a big match at WrestleMania 39

Sheamus has had a career renaissance in 2022. It's also been helped by his pairing with Butch and Ridge Holland. Despite that, The Celtic Warrior seems destined to be more involved with the mid-card title scene.

Lashley also makes sense, but Drew McIntyre has a higher profile. Despite the two trading the WWE title, McIntyre has already won a Royal Rumble and has been battling The Bloodline for months.

While he likely won't win another Royal Rumble so soon, The Scottish Warrior makes sense as one of the Final Four. He's one of the top stars in WWE and could still gun for the Bloodline/Reigns if they are involved in his elimination.

#2. Sami Zayn has been the MVP of WWE for the last several months

Recent reports suggest that The Rock's involvement with Reigns at WrestleMania 39 is still up in the air. Since it's currently unknown if he'll be available, someone who is actually involved with The Tribal Chief would make more sense as a potential winner.

The Usos will likely be busy outside of the actual Royal Rumble match, so it seems like Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn will enter the contest on behalf of The Bloodline. The Honorary Uce's involvement would be akin to Daniel Bryan's back in the middle of the last decade as fans would heavily root for him to win.

If Zayn wins, his victory would be met with a raucous response due to the ongoing angle with Reigns. Would he stand up for himself or would he try to win so that he could "lay down" for The Tribal Chief? However it happens, Zayn needs to be in the Final Four.

#1. Cody Rhodes could return from injury at the Royal Rumble

The American Nightmare should have a triumphant return in the near future

Ever since he returned to WWE at last year's WrestleMania, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before Cody Rhodes became WWE Champion. It was the foundation behind his return promo on RAW and he immediately became one of the top stars in WWE in 2022.

The American Nightmare has been out of action since June with a torn pectoral. He should be ready to make a surprise return at the Royal Rumble. If he does, Rhodes will immediately become one of the favorites to win.

Rhodes will certainly make the final four as he could be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief. If he comes out within the first few entrants, he could gain even more support as the match progresses.

