An old friend, The Viper - 5 WWE Superstars who could team up with Cody Rhodes on RAW

The WWE Universe's collective hearts were broken last night after Cody Rhodes lost in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rhodes and most of the audience believed it was finally time for The Tribal Chief to be dethroned, but it was not meant to be.

Solo Sikoa accompanied Reigns to the ring but was kicked out after the referee caught him trying to interfere. However, The Enforcer snuck his way back to the ringside area and hit Cody with a Samoan Spike. Reigns capitalized with a Spear for the pinfall victory to retain the title. Cody will reportedly team up with a mystery partner to battle Reigns and Sikoa tonight on RAW.

Listed below are 5 superstars Cody Rhodes could team up with tonight on WWE RAW.

#5. Sami Zayn could team up with Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn's history with The Bloodline is well documented and he will likely jump at the opportunity to get in the ring with Roman Reigns again. Like Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn also had his opportunity at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but came up short at Elimination Chamber.

Zayn is now in the position to be the one to give Cody Rhodes a pep talk following The American Nightmare's stunning loss in the main event of WrestleMania. Sami would also be a wise choice for a partner due to his extensive knowledge of The Bloodline and their weaknesses.

#4. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn won the Undisputed Tag Team Championships in the main event of Night 1 and had Cody's back during Night 2 as well. The Usos attempted to interfere in the match but Owens and Zayn made the save.

Owens hasn't forgiven The Bloodline for what they did to him at Royal Rumble and would accept any opportunity available to get more revenge on the faction.

#3. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre came up short last night at WWE WrestleMania but was part of an unforgettable Triple Threat match. Gunther retained the Intercontinental Championship by Powerbombing Sheamus onto McIntyre and then delivering another Powerbomb to Drew for the pinfall victory.

McIntyre could probably use the day off following the battle he had last night at WrestleMania, but likely holds a lifelong resentment toward Solo Sikoa. Solo cost McIntyre the biggest match of his career against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle last year. Drew has a history with The Bloodline as well and would be a great selection as a tag team partner for Cody Rhodes.

#2. Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, is good friends with The American Nightmare and would get a huge pop from the crowd tonight if he was Cody's mystery partner. Cardona has made a name for himself on the independent wrestling scene and will return to the company much more popular than when he was released in 2020.

#1. Randy Orton

Randy Orton hasn't wrestled since RK-Bro lost the RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos on the May 20, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown. Matt Riddle has been absent from the promotion due to personal issues, but in storyline, he's been gone since Solo Sikoa brutally attacked him in December. The Viper could make his long-awaited return and team up with Cody Rhodes to get revenge on Solo Sikoa as well.

