Andrade to get revenge on former WWE champion after 11 years on RAW? Exploring the possibility

Andrade's return to WWE on Saturday came as a welcome surprise to the WWE Universe. El Idolo, a competitor in the Royal Rumble, was among the numerous elements that contributed to the event's excitement. And the Mexican superstar is ready to rule WWE now that he is back. His signing with RAW is the first step, and this might set up a fun plot in which he seeks revenge on a former WWE Champion.

The former WWE Champion is none other than Shinsuke Nakamura. But why would the Mexican superstar target him? Well, the 34-year-old luchador was a victim of The King of Strong Style during his time with the New Japan Pro Wrestling 11 years ago.

Back then, Andrade wrestled under the name La Sombra. He ended up losing the IWGP Intercontinental Championship to Nakamura during a tour of Japan in July 2013. It was quite an embarrassing loss for the Mexican superstar. But now that he's back in WWE, El Idolo would be desperate to settle the scores with Nakamura, who also happens to be a part of RAW.

Seeing both superstars in the ring again would be fascinating, especially considering how different their wrestling styles are. Nevertheless, anything can happen, and it is entirely up to WWE Creative to decide whether or not we get to witness them square off.

Charlotte Flair reacted to Andrade signing with Monday Night RAW

Andrade made an incredible comeback to WWE at the recent premium live event. Given his immense talent and experience, the Stamford-based promotion will only benefit from El Idolo's return. However, the 34-year-old has signed up with the flagship show even though his wife, Charlotte Flair, is linked with SmackDown.

Charlotte recently reacted to the announcement of Andrade signing for RAW on X. One would assume that The Queen had a lot to say about it, especially considering she is on SmackDown. However, all she did was react with a simple dinosaur emoji.

Frankly, there is no telling what that emoji means. Perhaps there is some hidden meaning or inside joke that only the couple understands. Either way, having the luchador back in the WWE is brilliant news for one and all.

What do you think of El Idolo's return to WWE? Please share your thoughts with us in the comment section below!

