Are WWE Superstars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville still friends?

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville recently reunited on the latest episode of WWE NXT 2.0. Although the two had a partnership years ago, their relationship grew sour, which eventually led to their breakup. Behind the cameras, it looks like the case is the opposite.

The duo debuted on WWE in 2017 alongside Saraya (fka Paige) to form Absolution. Despite a strong start, the trio's momentum slowed down after the AEW star's neck injury. The group continued appearing alongside Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, but they disbanded in May 2018.

In late 2019, Fire and Desire were born. However, the pair started to grow apart after a romantic storyline involving Mandy Rose, Otis, and Dolph Ziggler. The rivalry ended in 2020 after Rose defeated her former partner in a Loser Leaves WWE match.

Despite a messy end to their partnership on screen, the two remained friends behind the scenes. In the past, Mandy revealed that she's interested in adding Sonya to Toxic Attraction, a faction Rose has managed since 2021 with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on NXT. Deville also shared that Mandy was her favorite rival.

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose have ventured into business together as well. The two founded a donut shop called DaMandyz Donutz. When discussing their new store, they shared that although donuts are the main representation at the moment, they're planning on expanding it in the future.

"It's something we talked a lot about when we chose this name, DaMandyz, the forefront and the basis of DaMandyz will always be donuts. But DaMandyz doesn't just represent donuts, it represents anything that Mandy and I put our hands on together,"

Sonya Deville responds to Mandy Rose after recent WWE NXT appearance

On the October 11, 2022 episode of WWE's developmental brand, Toxic Attraction member Jacy Jayne was in action against Alba Fyre with Gigi at ringside. After a tough bout, Fyre emerged victorious. However, she wasn't able to celebrate for long.

Right after the match, Alba walked out of the ring when someone from the audience attacked her. It was later revealed that the person was Sonya Deville. The rest of the group joined her in attacking Fyre and ended it with a triple powerbomb through the announce table.

Mandy then bragged about the work of her best friend. A little while later, Deville had a one-word response to her former Absolution stablemate.

Now that Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose are seemingly going to renew their alliance, it will be interesting to see how the former will interact with the rest of Toxic Attraction.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes