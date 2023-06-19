"B*tch, you deserve it" - When ex-WWE titleholder was robbed on a one-night stand

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella (aka Nikki Garcia) has been open about her love life. In The Bella Twins' autobiography, Incomparable, the 39-year-old opened up about her romantic relationships and revealed some intimate details.

While she dated Dolph Ziggler and John Cena after joining WWE in 2007, Nikki married Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev last year. Before joining the Stamford-based company, the Hall of Famer also had some one-night stands, including one with a hockey player she picked up at a bar. However, that encounter ended with her getting robbed.

During an episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, the two-time Divas Champion told the story of that one-night stand.

"So, I pick a guy who works out. He comes home with me. He's beautiful. He's foreign. He has muscles. And then, I feel so bad, and I hope – this is so wrong. But then he pulls his pants down and, not that I'm saying it was a deformity, but all I know, immediately in my head I was like, 'oh, I'm not wasting a number on that.' Because for some reason in college you cared about numbers. It was like I knew I wouldn't even have felt penetration, put it that way," she said. [2:26 - 2:55]

The Hall of Famer added:

"So, I play that I feel sick. (...) I was like, I don't feel good, and I didn't even walk him out. So, you know, waitresses [Nikki's previous job], we only have cash, and I had it all downstars on that table. (...) So, when he left, and there was no Uber or anything there so you'd have to call a cab. I'll never forget when I went downstairs and all my cash was gone. Everything. Everything, every cash that I worked hard for that week. (...) All gone. But I deserved it. Actually, I remember even at 21 laughing really hard and not being pissed, and I was like, 'b*tch, you deserve it.' Literally, he knew why you just sent him home." [3:30 - 4:24]

Nikki Bella had a successful career in WWE

After joining the Stamford-based company in 2007, Nikki Bella spent about a year in developmental before making her main roster debut in 2008. Over the next 11 years, the 39-year-old competed on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, winning the Divas Championship twice.

However, she stepped away from in-ring action in 2019. About a year later, Nikki and her twin sister Brie were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Bella Twins made a one-off return to the ring last year to participate in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

