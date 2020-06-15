Backlash 2020: 5 Reasons why Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley to remain the WWE Champion

Is Drew McIntyre going to remain WWE Champion for a bigger match after Backlash?

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley tore it up for the WWE Championship at Backlash.

Drew McIntyre retained the WWE Championship at Backlash against Lashley

The match between Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre was advertised as a fight in the interviews leading up to the contest by the WWE Champion, and honestly, in so many ways the two men delivered what they promised at Backlash. While I am writing this article in the middle of the card, in my opinion, it has been the best match at WWE Backlash thus far.

Even though Bobby Lashley had all the momentum in the world, leading up to the contest, with a brand new manager and even a new submission finisher, he did not manage to become the brand new WWE Champion. And in this article, I shall explore five possible reasons why this was the case with five theories.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you think that WWE was right to keep the title on Drew McIntyre at WWE Backlash.

#5 Continuing the storyline with Lana after WWE Backlash

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley took the fight to one another at Backlash and there was no way to fathom who would emerge as the victor in the said contest until Lana showed up.

We had seen Lana and MVP have some heated words backstage at WWE Backlash and it was made clear at that point that even though Lana had pretty much said that she would focus on her own career, she did get involved in this match. And yes, as a result of the interference, Bobby Lashley lost a Championship he had pretty much in his grasp.

There is guaranteed to be a fallout angle on WWE RAW featuring Lana and Bobby Lashley, where the two of them most likely split up for good. And maybe, that is when Lana brings in a brand new superstar from WWE NXT.

