Backlash 2020 Preview: 3 popular stars to possibly lose titles, Surprising finish to Edge-Randy Orton match? (June 14th, 2020)

Edge vs Randy Orton is expected to main event with "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever"

There are a few match-ups on the Backlash card that have been overlooked

Rohit Nath

Edge returns; A WWE title clash between two former allies

Welcome to WWE Backlash 2020 preview. As you know, the tagline for the main event is "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever". While the tagline was highly criticized by almost everyone (including Edge and Randy Orton themselves), we could still be witness to an interesting main event at Backlash.

The card looks stronger than the Money in the Bank 2020 PPV, but one can't deny that there's a big lack of star power on the card. Either way, a PPV with low expectations normally tends to deliver and we fully expect that to happen with Backlash.

#7. Apollo Crews (c) vs Andrade - United States Championship

The big rematch at Backlash

This has been one of the better stories on RAW. Apollo Crews has always been considered a superstar who "has all the tools", yet has never been able to rise above his position in WWE. With 5 years under the belt and no Championships to show for, a move to Monday Night RAW would result in him having the best run of his career yet.

He was in a spot where he had qualified for the Money in the Bank 2020 ladder match and come close to a United States title win, but an injury in a title match with Andrade saw him lose by referee stoppage and also lead to him being removed from Money in the Bank 2020.

He would return and found an ally in Kevin Owens. Apollo Crews then went on to beat Andrade the following week to win his first Championship in WWE. The former Champion Andrade won a #1 contender's match, beating Kevin Owens and Angel Garza to secure a title shot at Backlash 2020.

Apolllose the title back to Andrade after just a few weeks of holding the title.

