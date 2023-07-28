Backstage punishment, real-life injury - 5 current champions who could surprisingly miss SummerSlam 2023 and the reason why

We are less than ten days away from SummerSlam 2023, and it appears that few of the current champions in WWE could miss The Biggest Party of the Summer. Although several top champions are booked to defend their titles at the upcoming Premium Live Event, a few have fallen victim to real-life injuries and a lack of storylines.

Here, we look at five current champions in WWE who could miss SummerSlam this year and the potential reason why.

#5. & #4. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green could be left off the SummerSlam 2023 card

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green defeated an injured Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan last week to become the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. However, the duo has since been limited to backstage segments, with many fans believing that Green was punished for her husband's actions.

The champion's husband and former WWE Superstar, Matt Caradona, recently at an independent event with a replica of her title. While fans are worried about Green potentially facing consequences for the same, a more significant reason could keep her and Deville from competing at SummerSlam.

No women's tag teams on the roster with a legitimate claim for the championships. Any chance of building a rivalry to set up a title match at SummerSlam would be negligible unless the challengers are crowned via an impromptu tournament.

#3. Rhea Ripley after potential SummerSlam challengers were injured

Rhea Ripley was in a feud with Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on RAW. Her backstage brawl with the former tag team champions left Rodriguez with a knee injury which in turn caused her title loss. Morgan took it upon himself to get revenge against Ripley, but the Women's World Champion destroyed her opponent in a brutal segment.

Backstage reports later confirmed that Morgan was legitimately injured and she would take time off to recover. With only an episode of RAW left before the upcoming premium live event, WWE desperately needs to confirm Judgment Day member's title match.

Since Becky Lynch is busy in her feud with Trish Straus and Zoey Stark, Ripley's only challenger is Raquel Rodriguez. Unless she returns on the red brand next week to challenge Rhea Ripley to a title match, The Eradicator might not defend her gold at SummerSlam.

#2. & #1. Sami and Kevin Owens after KO's legitimate rib injury

Another massive injury segment on the last episode of WWE RAW saw Kevin Owens written off the television. Reports after confirmed that he had suffered a legitimate rib injury and was working through the discomfort to fulfill all his obligations before taking time away to rest.

With Owens out of action, it is doubtful that we will see the best friend duo defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam. This would also be the second Premium Live Event in a row when KO and Zayn would unfortunately not feature in the match card.

This has also raised concerns over their future as champions, especially considering Owens' return has no solid timeline. It will be interesting to see if their storyline will come down to either having to vacate the titles due to the injury or if Zayn finds a temporary ally in another top babyface as Owens' replacement.

