Bayley calls out WWE Social Media

Rick Ucchino FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 12 Nov 2019, 04:32 IST SHARE

Bayley being overlooked again?

Survivor Series is less than two weeks away, and one of the most anticipated matches on the card is the triple threat match between Becky Lynch, Shayna Baszler and Bayley. However, ever since the face to face between Lynch and Baszler last Monday on RAW, much of the conversation has been geared toward the RAW and NXT Women's Champions.

The two even glossed over the SmackDown Women's Champion during the aforementioned exchange.

Now it seems as if the team in charge of the WWE social media account is getting into the act. Whether it was done intentionally or not, the WWE put out a poll asking their fans who the better Women's Champion was and left Bayley off of it. Something she apparently is none too thrilled about:

what the hell is your guys problem — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 11, 2019

She's not alone either. Bayley's home network of Fox is coming to her defense, as the popular social media account @WWEonFOX has weighed in:

It certainly seems like the WWE is billing Bayley as the third wheel heading into Survivor Series. Might there be something brewing ahead of RAW tonight? Could we see the SmackDown Women's Champion continue the invasion angle tonight and show up to make a statement? We'll all have to wait and see. Or you can check out the spoilers from the taping in Manchester.

What do you think by the way? Who is the better Women's Champion?

What did you think of the matches on last Friday's SmackDown? Head to our SportsKeeda Pro Wrestling page and rate the matches!