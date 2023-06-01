Becky Lynch and 5 other stars who returned to WWE after pregnancy

In 2020, WWE star Becky Lynch gave birth to her and Seth Rollins' daughter, Roux. Despite the new role in life, The Man returned to the company just as big of a star and remained one of its top competitors. However, she was not the only one who achieved this throughout the years.

For this list, we are going to look at five other superstars who returned to WWE after their pregnancy.

#5. and #4. WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella

The Garcia Twins (FKA The Bella Twins in WWE) did almost everything together, both inside and outside the ring. They began their wrestling career in 2007, competed in multiple matches together, and even got inducted into the Hall of Fame at the same time in 2021. At one point, they even got pregnant at the same time.

In 2014, Brie Bella married former WWE and current AEW star Bryan Danielson (FKA Daniel Bryan). In 2017, Brie gave birth to their first child, Birdie. It took a while before she returned to the company as she decided not to be a full-time performer anymore.

Still, Brie returned to in-ring action on the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble in 2018 alongside her sister. She continued appearing for sporadic matches until their exit in 2023.

In 2020, the twins announced their pregnancy at the same time. It was Brie's second child, while it was Nikki's first. The latter gave birth in July. Just like her sister, Nikki did not return to full-time competition. However, she did join the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble.

#3. Maryse Mizanin

Just like Brie Bella, Maryse is also married to a fellow WWE Superstar, The Miz. Both wrestlers got engaged in 2013 and got married the following year. In 2018, she gave birth to their first child, Monroe Sky. However, she was already long gone from the Stamford-based promotion at the time since her initial run ended in 2011.

She returned to the company in 2016 not as an in-ring performer but as a manager for her husband. In July 2018, she returned to the company after giving birth and teamed up with The Miz against Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan. She continued making sporadic appearances and participating in occasional matches.

#2. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey made the transition from MMA to professional wrestling in 2017 and dominated the division. She wasn't seen in the company from early 2019 until 2022. It was during this time of absence that she announced her pregnancy and birth to her first daughter.

After giving birth to La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne in 2021, she returned to WWE the following as part of the Women's Royal Rumble, which she won. She quickly captured the SmackDown Women's Champion and later reformed her alliance with Shayna Baszler.

Ronda is currently teaming up with Baszler on RAW. The duo recently won the Women's Tag Team Championships.

#1. Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae is one of the most latest stars who joined the list. She began her WWE career in 2018 and officially signed with the company that same year, joining her husband and fellow superstar Johnny Gargano in NXT. In February 2022, their first child, Quill Gargano, was born. During her pregnancy, she was on maternity leave with the promotion.

In May 2022, she officially left the company. On the other hand, her husband left the promotion earlier in December 2021. Both stars have since returned to the Stamford-based company. Gargano in August 2022 and Candice in September of that same year.

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes