Becky Lynch to defend her NXT Women's Title at WWE Fastlane 2023? Possibility analyzed

Becky Lynch is currently the NXT Women's Champion and has been on a sublime run on the roster. She will defend her title against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match at NXT's upcoming premium live event, No Mercy, which will take place on September 30.

Just a week later, WWE will be holding its spectacular event Fastlane at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. With Becky currently holding a championship, fans have been wondering whether she will be defending her title at the October 7 spectacle.

There's a good possibility that Big Time Becks will put her title on the line at Fastlane 2023. This week on RAW, Tegan Nox earned a title shot at the NXT Women's Championship by defeating Natalya. She will battle the winner of Becky vs. Tiffany on next week's episode of RAW.

Becky Lynch is expected to successfully defend her title at No Mercy and go on to face Tegan Nox next week. However, the match might possibly have a controversial finish with Natalya interfering, as she believes she has unfinished business with The Man.

Therefore, this could lead to a triple-threat match at Fastlane between the three women. It is also a possibility that Becky Lynch might not defend her title at WWE's upcoming premium live event, as a few matches are already shaping up on the card.

Potential reason behind Becky Lynch winning the NXT Women's Championship

Becky Lynch is one of the top superstars in the WWE women's division with an esteemed career. She is one of the most decorated superstars and has achieved almost everything in WWE.

The NXT Women's Title was the only thing that was in her way of becoming a Grand Slam Champion. Therefore, this could be one of the reasons she captured the gold, as WWE seemingly wanted to include her name on the elite list of Women's Grand Slam Champions.

This will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of her Hall of Fame-worthy career. One of the other potential reasons for her to win the title is to elevate the NXT women's division, as WWE has been on a mission to establish NXT as the company's third main brand.

Therefore, Becky Lynch's winning the title has put the entire roster in the spotlight and has been helping catapult the women's division. Big Time Becks has been uplifting NXT with her star power and has been attracting a large audience towards the brand, which is conspicuous.

