Becky Lynch to introduce two monsters on Seth Rollins' behalf against The Vision? Exploring the possibility

In Seth Rollins' absence, Becky Lynch could take a major step against The Vision. The Man missed last week's episode of WWE RAW, where Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman turned on and kicked The Visionary out of the faction. On this week's edition of the red brand, Lynch confronted The Oracle backstage, sending a stern warning.

The Irish star claimed that whenever Rollins returns, he will come after each and every one of Heyman's allies. That said, The Man may not wait until The Architect's comeback to exact revenge on the villainous stable. In a shocking possibility, Lynch could introduce Oba Femi and Omos against The Vision.

Lynch and Omos had an interesting exchange on X (formerly Twitter) following Seth Rollins' eviction from the group last week. The Nigerian Giant seemingly offered his services to The Man against The Vision. In her response, the Women's Intercontinental Champion indicated that she was considering the offer.

Even if the 7'3" star allies with Becky Lynch, it might not be enough to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Therefore, another monster could join the team in the form of Oba Femi. The two Nigerian stars recently had an altercation at an NXT live event, which went viral on social media.

Femi's last televised appearance was at NXT No Mercy, where he lost the NXT Championship to Ricky Saints. Many believe The Ruler is main roster-bound. Meanwhile, Omos was last seen on WWE TV over a year ago, competing in the 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The idea of Omos and Oba Femi teaming up to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed is captivating in itself. Adding Becky Lynch and eventually Seth Rollins would make it a layered main-event storyline that could captivate fans.

That said, while it sounds exciting, this scenario is only speculative at this point.

Becky Lynch lost another match to 28-year-old star on WWE RAW

On this week's WWE RAW, Becky Lynch defended her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri. The 28-year-old star put up a great fight against the veteran, but the bout ended in disqualification after Lynch struck Dupri with the title.

This marked The Alpha Queen's second win over Becky. Two weeks ago, Maxxine defeated The Man via countout in a non-title bout. That said, Lynch's actions this week have proven that her husband being betrayed by The Vision has taken a toll on her mental state. The Irish star was clearly frustrated, as she continued attacking Dupri even after the bell had rung.

It will be intriguing to see what's next for Becky Lynch in the Stamford-based promotion.

