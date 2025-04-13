Becky Lynch may not return to WWE at WrestleMania 41 alone

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch hasn’t been seen on the company's programming since May 2024. The Man’s contract with the company expired in June last year, following which she reportedly signed a new deal. However, the Irishwoman has yet to make a comeback. Interestingly, it seems that the eight-time world champion will now return to WrestleMania 41 alongside Paige.

Ad

Becky Lynch could go after Liv Morgan once again

Becky Lynch fought her last WWE match against Liv Morgan inside a steel cage. The title rematch saw The Miracle Kid beat The Man a second time and plant her feet as RAW's top champion. However, since the victory wasn’t a fair one, The Judgment Day member could still be in the crosshairs of the Irishwoman.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Liv Morgan is currently in her third reign as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez. The duo will defend their title against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41. Given the makeshift nature of the tag team of their opponents as well as Dominik Mysterio’s presence at ringside, The Judgment Day has higher odds of winning.

Interestingly, there is a chance that right after the champions retain their gold, they might be confronted by Becky Lynch. The Man could bring back Paige alongside her and take on Morgan and Rodriguez.

Ad

Liv Morgan has already issued a challenge to Paige

Known in AEW as Saraya, the 32-year-old exited the promotion in March 2025. The two-time Divas Champion instantly fueled speculation of her WWE return with this move. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling during her recent trip to India with Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan said she would like to face Paige if she made a comeback.

Ad

"I'm open to whoever wants to try to challenge me. I'm sure that Paige wants to take me on. I grew up watching Paige. I'm open, I'm open. If she wants to get beat by Liv Morgan, the greatest of all time, then I'm happy to do it." [9:23 – 9:42]

Ad

Thus, the English wrestler could target the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion on her return alongside Becky Lynch.

Paige has sent a response to Liv Morgan

Paige has appeared in several interviews and podcasts following her AEW exit and named some of the superstars she would like to face if she returned to WWE. Shortly after Liv Morgan called the former two-time Divas Champion out, the latter did the same on an episode of the MuscleMemory podcast with MuscleManMalcolm.

Ad

"Oh my gosh, no, I just wanna come back [to wrestling]," Saraya said. "I mentioned Rhea [Ripley] for a second. I saw that Liv, someone in media asked her about me, too, and I'm like, Liv, let's go. I love her, and I think that she's done some wonderful things, and she just gets better and better and better, and you see that she's so comfortable with who she is and what she does. I mean, it's amazing. So, yeah, Liv calls me out. I'm calling her out, too." [13:40 – 14:06]

Ad

Going by their recent exchange, the likelihood of the two-time Divas Champion confronting Morgan at WrestleMania 41 is significant. Entering the tag team division alongside Becky Lynch would also make for a smooth return for Paige before she makes her way back to the top of the card. It will be interesting to see if and when Saraya makes a WWE comeback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More