Becky Lynch reveals details of her injury that forced WWE to take her off TV after WrestleMania

Becky Lynch recently revealed details about the injury that she suffered after WWE WrestleMania, which led her to miss four weeks of action.

Last April, Lynch teamed up with WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus to defeat Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39. Nine days later, Stratus turned on Lynch and attacked her following their defeat in a Women's Tag Team Title match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. After the attack, Lynch went absent from WWE TV for nearly four weeks. Reports then suggested that The Man had suffered a "minor injury."

In an interview with After The Bell, the former Women's Champion opened up about her injury.

"So, it was right after WrestleMania, just there, right after Trish turned on me, and I hurt my foot in that match. I heard it in the beginning, and it was like a precursor to a stress fracture. So, they took me off for four weeks," she said. [38:47 - 39:12]

Becky Lynch addressed Seth Rollins' WWE Money in the Bank match and sent a message to Finn Balor. Check out the details here.

Becky Lynch will compete at WWE Money in the Bank

Since Trish Stratus turned on Becky Lynch, the two ladies have been feuding on Monday Night RAW. At Night of Champions, the Hall of Famer defeated The Man with the help of Zoey Stark. The three superstars will compete in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on July 1 in London, England, alongside Zelina Vega, Bayley, and Iyo Sky.

Last night on RAW, Lynch had a confrontation backstage with the current Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley. The latter warned The Man not to cash in on her if she wins the Money in the Bank briefcase. However, Lynch later took to Twitter to tease doing the opposite.

Becky Lynch revealed Dusty Rhodes' last words to her. Check out the details here.

Please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes