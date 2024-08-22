Beloved star who disappeared, Big name yet to debut - 4 WWE Superstars Paul Heyman could bring with him to help Roman Reigns when he returns

Paul Heyman is an icon in pro wrestling and WWE. Before joining the sports entertainment juggernaut, he had success in WCW and ECW. He then joined the former WWF in 2001 and has remained affiliated with the promotion since.

Despite the many impressive things that Paul has done throughout his career, he is best known for his work in The Bloodline saga. He plays a key role in the angle on and off-screen. Recently, though, Paul suffered greatly as a result of the family affair.

Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa shockingly turned on Heyman and brutalized the Hall of Famer. In fact, they even put him through a table and he hasn't been seen on TV since. Still, it is expected that Paul will appear sooner or later.

When Heyman does return, he may need to bring someone to aid Roman Reigns against what appears to be an unstoppable Bloodline. This article will take a look at four names Paul can potentially bring in to help Roman take out Solo Sikoa's stable.

#4 Jimmy Uso may want revenge

Jimmy Uso is a member of the real-life Bloodline and one-half of The Usos. Alongside his brother Jey, Jimmy is widely considered to be one of the best tag team wrestlers ever. In fact, The Usos have the record for the longest tag team title reign in WWE history. However, they are currently not working together.

The Samoan star hasn't been seen on WWE television in over four months. His last appearance was on the SmackDown after WrestleMania, where Tama Tonga debuted and helped Solo Sikoa destroy Jimmy in violent fashion.

If anybody would come back with Heyman, it would likely be someone who had been aligned with himself and Roman Reigns just as Solo Sikoa took over. Jimmy will surely want revenge, so coming back with Paul and Roman would be the best way he can obtain it.

#3 Hikuleo is allegedly set to debut in WWE

Hikuleo is an extremely imposing pro wrestler who is best known for his time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He is around 6'8" and weighs over 260 pounds, which means he's likely bigger than 95% of the WWE roster.

The big man is rumored to be coming to WWE. Given his ties to Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, there is an expectation that he will debut as part of Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline, although that is just speculation at this point.

An interesting swerve could see Hikuleo instead show up alongside Paul Heyman. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa are brothers on different sides of this war, and Hikuleo, Tama, and Tonga may find themselves in a similar situation. He would certainly add a lot of firepower to Roman Reigns' side.

#2 Sami Zayn disappeared following a heartbreaking loss on RAW

Sami Zayn is one of the most beloved WWE stars of this era. He has also been tremendously successful. Not only is Sami a former NXT Champion, but he has held the Intercontinental Title, United States Championship, and tag team gold.

Recently, Sami lost the Intercontinental Title to Bron Breakker and then failed to win the belt back in a rematch. Before his loss, Jey Uso teased the pair would chase the World Tag Team Title, but Sami was missing from RAW. Jey later indicated he would pursue singles gold now, which could mean Zayn will remain absent going forward.

In what could be an interesting swerve, Sami could make his return alongside Paul Heyman. He and Roman Reigns have a violent history, but there is likely some level of respect despite their issues. Zayn probably knows he has to unite with Roman to take down this new dangerous Bloodline.

#1 CM Punk remains Paul Heyman's friend

CM Punk is one of the most controversial, yet beloved superstars in WWE history. He regularly butted heads with management, and the two had a public split over a decade ago. Punk returned home, however, at Survivor Series WarGames last year.

The Straight Edge Superstar is currently on the Monday Night RAW brand. He made his in-ring return at WWE SummerSlam and looks set to fight Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin.

Regardless of how the bout with Drew goes, Paul Heyman could cash in some chips, so to speak. He and Punk are long-time friends, and if Punk is anything, he is loyal. As a result, Paul could get The Voice of the Voiceless on SmackDown to help Roman Reigns take down this new Bloodline.

