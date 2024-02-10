Beloved star to re-join The Bloodline, surprise heel turn? - 4 directions for Sami Zayn after another loss on WWE SmackDown

WWE is a contest of winners and losers. With the exception of a rare draw, the reality is wrestling will always feature those who are victorious and those who failed to win. Unfortunately, some of the most talented performers can be on the losing end of the stick.

One such talent to lose in a big-time match is Sami Zayn. The Underdog from the Underground recently cut a passionate promo on RAW discussing his goal from being an underdog to a contender to a world champion. Unfortunately, he faced a major roadblock on SmackDown.

Zayn went one-on-one with Randy Orton in the main event of the latest episode of SmackDown. While the bout was extremely competitive, Sami ultimately lost after eating an RKO. He was visibly distraught when walking away after, as the bout was for a spot in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The winner of that bout would eventually challenge Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

Now, everybody is curious about what may be next for Sami. If his goal is seemingly out of reach, what will he do? He headlined WrestleMania a year ago, but now there is no clear direction for him for The Show of Shows. This article will look at a handful of routes he can take.

Below are four directions for Sami Zayn after another loss on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Sami could try to dethrone Seth Rollins on RAW again

Sami Zayn will seemingly not be in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The bout will be held at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth later this month, and so far, just two men are confirmed for the match. Drew McIntyre was first to enter, followed by Randy Orton.

If Sami cannot get to the main event of WrestleMania 40 through the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, there is one other way. If he cannot be the challenger at The Show of Shows, he could walk into the event as champion. It would just take some manipulation on his part.

The Underdog from the Underground will need to challenge Seth Rollins to a World Heavyweight Championship match on RAW once The Visionary is healthy. If Sami can take advantage of Seth's bravado, get a match, and, of course, win the bout, he could go to WrestleMania 40 in a big-time spot.

#3. He could turn heel

While the previous entry sounds great in theory, it would be much more difficult to achieve in execution. Sami Zayn has already lost to Seth Rollins on an episode of WWE RAW. He has also recently lost to Drew McIntyre and now Randy Orton.

These kinds of consistent losses are undoubtedly costing Sami big time. He is pained by his failures, and that could do a few things. It could motivate him to do better, the losses could drive him away and take a toll on his mental health, or it could lead him to snap.

There is a chance that Sami Zayn could turn heel in WWE. He has not been a villain since leaving The Bloodline over a year ago, but things change, and so do people. If he cannot handle these setbacks well, a heel turn could be possible. Perhaps that could be what leads him to championship glory.

#2. Sami Zayn could try to re-join The Bloodline

The Bloodline at Crown Jewel 2022

Speaking of The Bloodline, the stable is the top faction in all of WWE. The leader of The Bloodline is Roman Reigns, but he is also joined by Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa. It is not yet clear if The Rock is also a member of the stable.

At one point in time, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn were also members of the faction. Both men left the group in 2023, courtesy of abuse from Roman Reigns and the other stable members. This led to major WWE premium live event matches.

While Sami seemed happy to be out of the group, his plans of taking The Bloodline down never came to fruition. That may have been frustrating before, but it does mean there is a chance he could return to the group now that they may be stronger than ever. If Sami cannot headline WrestleMania as he hoped, he could at least play a part by re-joining The Bloodline.

#1. He could try to dethrone Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 40 instead

Gunther on RAW

Many fans will say Roman Reigns is the most dominant champion in WWE history. At the very least, most would say he is the most dominant title holder in the Stamford-based company today. While that is very possible, another performer currently gives Roman a run for his money.

Gunther is arguably just as dominant as The Tribal Chief is. The Ring General recently celebrated 600+ days as the Intercontinental Champion. He has also yet to be pinned or properly made to submit since joining the main roster in 2022. Gunther is one of WWE's best performers.

If Sami cannot challenge for a world title, the next best thing is the Intercontinental Championship. Beyond just winning the belt, ending Gunther's incredible reign would be a historic moment, and one Sami could hang his hat on forever.

What do you want Sami Zayn to do following his recent losses in WWE?