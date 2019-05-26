Best and worst of AEW Double or Nothing- Match of the year candidate, embarrassing botch

Moxley is in AEW and the stakes have been raised

My colleague Soumik Datta, who missed AEW Double or Nothing just asked me if the recently concluded pay-per-view was good enough to watch or not. My response was that it's not a question of good or bad, really, because this was a very important show.

And I truly think that Double or Nothing was a significantly more important show than All In was. This is not just because of the quality of the show but because of the statement that it made.

That said, there were a lot of aspects of the show that I did not particularly care for. I invite you to write your own thoughts in the comments below.

I'd be glad to know what you guys thought about the show.

#1 Best: Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes

I remember that when the first Okada vs. Omega match happened, comparisons were made to Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker. Michaels shrugged those comparisons away saying that as good as the match may have been, it's impossible to recreate the emotion of the Michaels vs. Undertaker clash at WrestleMania because of their shared history.

So when you put two brothers across the ring from one other, and have the crowd chant for Dusty Rhodes before the bell even rings, can that feeling be matched? Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes put on a showcase for the ages, and reminded us just how shackled and repressed they were in the WWE system.

It was a bloodbath so if you're not a fan of the more brutal aspects of professional wrestling, I'd advise that you skip it. But if you do enjoy a hard-fought, emotional rollercoaster, this was certainly the match for you.

Well, it's in my list of 'best matches from 2019' for sure.

