×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Best and worst of AEW Double or Nothing- Match of the year candidate, embarrassing botch

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
7.30K   //    26 May 2019, 12:34 IST

Moxley is in AEW and the stakes have been raised
Moxley is in AEW and the stakes have been raised

My colleague Soumik Datta, who missed AEW Double or Nothing just asked me if the recently concluded pay-per-view was good enough to watch or not. My response was that it's not a question of good or bad, really, because this was a very important show.

And I truly think that Double or Nothing was a significantly more important show than All In was. This is not just because of the quality of the show but because of the statement that it made.

That said, there were a lot of aspects of the show that I did not particularly care for. I invite you to write your own thoughts in the comments below.

I'd be glad to know what you guys thought about the show.

#1 Best: Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes

I remember that when the first Okada vs. Omega match happened, comparisons were made to Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker. Michaels shrugged those comparisons away saying that as good as the match may have been, it's impossible to recreate the emotion of the Michaels vs. Undertaker clash at WrestleMania because of their shared history.

So when you put two brothers across the ring from one other, and have the crowd chant for Dusty Rhodes before the bell even rings, can that feeling be matched? Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes put on a showcase for the ages, and reminded us just how shackled and repressed they were in the WWE system.

It was a bloodbath so if you're not a fan of the more brutal aspects of professional wrestling, I'd advise that you skip it. But if you do enjoy a hard-fought, emotional rollercoaster, this was certainly the match for you.

Well, it's in my list of 'best matches from 2019' for sure.

1 / 7 NEXT
Tags:
AEW Double Or Nothing The Young Bucks Cody Rhodes Dean Ambrose WWE Best and Worst
Advertisement
AEW Double or Nothing: 20 things you need to know from the PPV
RELATED STORY
AEW Double or Nothing 2019: Preview and last-minute Predictions | AEW PPV
RELATED STORY
AEW News: First photo of Double Or Nothing entrance stage revealed
RELATED STORY
5 things Vince McMahon must do after AEW Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Dean Ambrose shows up at Double or Nothing and attacks AEW Star
RELATED STORY
AEW Double or Nothing Review
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Bret Hart unveils AEW World Title belt
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The Undertaker to appear at Starrcast II, same day as Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall of Famer says AEW can't catch up to WWE
RELATED STORY
What if AEW fails in its first year?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us