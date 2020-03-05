Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite after Revolution - New faction formed, Fans upset with new signing not showing up

The AEW World Champion made a grand appearance this week

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was not as good as the show has been in the weeks leading up to Revolution, but it was a fine show nevertheless. And yet, because of the high standard that has been set in recent weeks, I would say that this was one of the company's weaker efforts this calendar year.

But this was the show where more than one seed was planted and I'm curious to see how they will grow and prosper in the coming weeks. While it may not have had the emotional connection that a show with Cody getting ten lashes on his back did, it was certainly an eventful episode.

Feel free to agree or disagree with me in the comments below. If you missed the show and watched NXT instead, let me know exactly what you thought of it.

Let me start off with what I thought was the most significant development this week.

#1 Best: The Death Triangle

I would have to say that this was the most significant development on this week's show by a very long shot. PAC, Pentagon, and Fenix have all been featured players on AEW Dynamite, but they needed some kind of a coalition to really make a mark.

Not only can they continue the rivalry with Orange Cassidy and The Beast Friend, in due course of time, they can also feud with and elevate Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt in a faction vs. faction war. PAC and his allies could also go after the World Championship and the Tag Team Championships, respectively, and overwhelm the babyfaces with their numbers.

I am not certain that Death Triangle is the best name that the company could have come up with, but for the time being, it is what it is.

