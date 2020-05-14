Best and worst of AEW Dynamite- Mike Tyson confirmed in a special role, New Inner Circle member introduced

Jon Moxley jumped the barricade on this week's Dynamite episode

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite wasn't bad, but I don't think we can say that it wasn't particularly good either. There were some good moments and AEW built nicely to Double or Nothing, but honestly speaking, there was nothing on the show to make me sit up and take note.

In any case, I thought there were only a few talking points from this week's show, so let me get straight to them. Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you echo my sentiment or if you think that I'm completely off the mark with my AEW review.

For what it is worth, let me just say that Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur's commentary was on fire this week, and I would go so far as to say that they probably trump any commentary trio in WWE at the moment.

#1 Best: AEW ropes in Mike Tyson

Iron @MikeTyson will be at Double or Nothing to present the #TNTChampionship to the winner of the finals between @CodyRhodes & @LanceHoyt.



Order Double or Nothing on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (International Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/J5sIrcvUXQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 14, 2020

I have conducted over a hundred interviews during my tenure in Sportskeeda and I have been star struck many times (my Ricky Steamboat and Jake Roberts interview immediately come to mind) but never more so than the day I interviewed Mike Tyson. He is not merely a boxer but a pop culture icon, and I do think that it's a huge coup for AEW, getting him on board to present the TNT Championship at Double or Nothing.

Those of you that got into wrestling in the 90s as I did probably remember how Mike Tyson was responsible for tipping the scales in the favor of WWE against WCW back in the 90s. And now, he has a chance to do the same for AEW as well, in their battle against NXT.

It’s been a privilege to compete in this tournament.



It’ll be an honor to finish it.



The King of PPV, The Baddest Man On The Planet, Iron Mike Tyson to present the @tntdrama CHAMPIONSHIP #aew pic.twitter.com/gShd18YUpX — Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 14, 2020

I hope that AEW works an angle between Mike Tyson and Lance Archer.