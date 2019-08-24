Best and worst of Impact Wrestling 'Cali Combat'- 2 former WWE stars slated to return

Tenille Dashwood is slated to return to Impact Wrestling soon

I would say that 'Cali Combat' in itself was an okay show. There were good moments, but it was nothing to really write home about, in my opinion.

It is what was teased during the show that really caught my eye, and I'm sure that Impact Wrestling will kick it up a notch when we move into the following weeks. This week's show had very little wrong with it, but it's hardly the kind of show that will captivate the casual fan and make them go wow.

Before I begin, let me just say that the crowd was amazing, actually cheering the babyfaces and rooting against the heels. When you have a crowd that is so very electrifying, it just lights a fire under the performers to give it their all and shine.

Also, I thought that this spurred Josh Mathews and Don Callis to call the action in a more energetic way and I'd go so far as to say that this was one of their best weeks behind the desk in quite some time.

#1 Best: Tenille Dashwood's promo

Tenille Dashwood or Emma/Emmalina as you may know her from her WWE stint should have ideally been a much bigger star than she turned out to be. Not only did she have a great look and great in-ring skills, but she also had the support of fans who wanted to spur her on to the top of the division.

Well, since then she's done a lot of things outside WWE and will now be a part of the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Roster in the days to follow. She has made it clear that she'll go straight for the gold upon her return, and Taya vs. Tenille is not something you want to miss out on.

