×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Best and worst of Impact Wrestling- RVD returns, Number 1 contender crowned

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.06K   //    04 May 2019, 11:07 IST

Rob Van Dam has come back to Impact Wrestling again
Rob Van Dam has come back to Impact Wrestling again

I honestly think that Impact Wrestling has been a roll for the last week or so with Rebellion and now, this follow up show. The quality of the matches is significantly better than ever, and the product is gripping, something that cannot be said about WWE.

It is such a shame that only around 6000 people show up to catch the action on Twitch (not sure about the Pursuit numbers) and yet complain about the lack of quality wrestling in the world. Impact Wrestling puts on shows where the performers get to showcase their skills in the best manner possible, without their moves and characters being watered down.

That said, this article will also look at things that I did not personally care for. Let me know your thoughts and views in the comments section below.

If you caught the action, I'd like to hear your take as well.

#1 Best: RVD returns

This was easily my favorite thing about this week's show. Rob Van Dam came to the ring to address his fans and also spoke about how people in the locker room have been stealing all his moves. This brought out Ethan Page who did not seem too pleased with the comments. The segment that ensued was quite cool.

Van Dam essentially buried Page by telling him that he didn't know who he was and yet, it isn't in my worst column, where something like this would generally end up otherwise. This is because Page got a chance to showcase the fact that he is fantastic on the microphone, something he hadn't gotten to do before this night.

I'm excited about their match next week. RVD proved that he can still go.

The question is really- can Page keep up?

1 / 7 NEXT
Tags:
Impact Wrestling LAX Rob Van Dam Michael Elgin WWE Best and Worst
Advertisement
Impact Wrestling United We Stand- Best and Worst- RVD and Sabu return
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Rebellion: Best and Worst- New champs, Former NJPW Superstar arrives
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling results: May 3rd, 2019
RELATED STORY
Best & worst of Impact Wrestling- Big debut, Referee turns heel (12 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
Best of Impact Wrestling 'Against All Odds'- Big debut, return from retirement
RELATED STORY
6 Impact Wrestling Wrestlers WWE Should Hire
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling results, video highlights, and analysis - 26 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Against All Odds results, video highlights, and analysis - 29 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling results, video highlights, and analysis - 12 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Interview: Impact Wrestling’s Sami Callihan discusses blood in wrestling
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us