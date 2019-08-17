Best and Worst of Impact Wrestling- Strange love triangle storyline, Surprising return

The Demon Assassin returned to action on this week's show

Impact Wrestling put on a fun show this week, that wasn't monumental like some other shows were, but still made for some genuinely fun television. Personally, I thought that this was an okay show, and there were definite 'worsts' to note.

Impact Wrestling's biggest issue right now is that however good the product may be, very few people are watching it. The number of people on the Twitch stream did not even hit 4000 this week, and that is very worrying indeed.

I do hope that more people tune in and watch the show because it is not bad at all. Time moves by so fast, that by the end of it most people wouldn't really mind another hour of wrestling action.

Anyway, here's my best and worst assessment from the said show...

#1 Best: The return of Rosemary to a thunderous applause

Everybody loves Rosemary. They especially do so in Canada where the mortal vessel of the immortal Demon Assassin originally hails from.

She would interrupt what seemed like a throwaway match between Alexia Nicole and Jordynne Grace against Kiera Hogan and Madison Rayne, and receive thunderous applause from those present in the arena. While she has not really been away in the truest sense of the word, it was great to see her return after her recent break.

It is amply clear that Impact Wrestling does not want Rosemary to become the Knockouts Champion yet and they're doing everything to keep her away from the title picture at this point in time. But whatever the case may be, Rosemary is more over than anyone else in the roster at this point in time, and having her show up in any role helps the show.

I'd like to see Rosemary vs. Madison Rayne for sure.

