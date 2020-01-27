Best and worst of Royal Rumble 2020- Big push for underrated stars, Major mistake with Charlotte Flair?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

27 Jan 2020, 11:52 IST SHARE

The Royal Rumble was a pretty good show all around

I honestly enjoyed every minute of the Royal Rumble, not counting the Kickoff show. The Kickoff show was a waste of everyone's time and honestly, I would have been okay not seeing what transpired.

But everything on the main show was well worth my time and way more worth than mere the $9.99 I paid to watch it. Let me know if you enjoyed the Royal Rumble as much as I did and if so, please sound off in the comments below.

A lot of us tend to watch a show with a sense of prejudice, hoping that a certain person wins and another one doesn't. In my review, I shall not be reviewing the show from that perspective and instead, will talk about whether I was entertained or not!

You cannot and should not watch professional wrestling as a real sport, backing one player over another one, in my opinion.

#1 Best: Drew McIntyre shines, new stars created

Edge returns at the #RoyalRumble after being forced into retirement due to injury.



Drew McIntyre wins the #MensRumble after previously being released from WWE.



Nothing is impossible. pic.twitter.com/9wSy4w0yhq — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 27, 2020

Roman Reigns was the favorite for the Royal Rumble, going into the match, and I was pretty scared thinking of how the WWE Universe may react if Roman Reigns did indeed win the contest. Even though he's a babyface at the moment and while the crowd doesn't hate him as much as they used to, they don't cheer for him to the same degree as they do for say, someone like Becky Lynch.

But thankfully, it was Drew McIntyre who not only won the Royal Rumble match but also eliminated Brock Lesnar, who had a pretty dominant showing in the contest. I also loved how strongly Shayna Baszler and Bianca Belair were booked.

This was pretty much the perfect Royal Rumble, where a lot of new stars were created by the geniuses in the WWE creative team.

1 / 6 NEXT