Best and worst of SmackDown Live after MITB 2019- 2 big returns, Money in the Bank rematch

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
6.45K   //    22 May 2019, 09:14 IST

Paul Heyman made a surprise cameo on the blue brand
Paul Heyman made a surprise cameo on the blue brand

Money in the Bank was a good show and so was WWE RAW, if only because of the low standards the brand has otherwise set. SmackDown Live was an okay show, but to be honest, it was probably the weakest of the three shows this week.

Once again, I don't know how many significant things happened during the course of the two hours of television that we witnessed. There were some important developments for sure, but overall it wasn't must-watch television really.

Considering that this will be the final main roster WWE show before Double or nothing, I have to say that I was a little disappointed with WWE. I thought they would put all their firepower into ensuring that the show was better than it was.

That said, here is my assessment of this week's SmackDown Live show for your reading pleasure.

#1 Best: Ziggler cuts a fiery promo

Dolph Ziggler made his return to WWE following the conclusion of his comedy tour. He would attack Kofi Kingston out of nowhere, much to the shock of everyone in the arena. When he stepped out to cut a promo following the attack, the whole crowd began to boo him. Ziggler explained that he understood their sentiments and began his passionate promo.

It was the usual shtick of being overlooked and the fact that it should have been him and not Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35. The promo was so passionate that it almost seemed like Dolph Ziggler teared up while saying the words. There was such an element of truth to his promo...I wonder if such was genuinely the case or not.

Now, I am quite keen to see a prospective Ziggler vs. Kingston match. Let's hope that the build-up does not disappoint.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown New Day Dolph Ziggler Kofi Kingston WWE Best and Worst
