Best and worst of the final WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 36- Ultimate heel turn, Lazy storytelling with Roman Reigns

WWE made a pretty big mistake with Roman Reigns this week.

The final episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania left us with mixed feelings.

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Dolph Ziggler scampered for safety after his secret came out

The final episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania certainly had its moments. I mean WWE has clearly embraced the 'entertainment' side of their 'sports entertainment' offering and adopted a far more cinematic approach as the event draws nearer.

In any case, WWE had limited resources to get us excited for WrestleMania and all things considered, I felt like they did a pretty commendable job indeed. So, with that said, let me separate the best from the worst before WrestleMania comes around.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you were thrilled with this episode or if you thought that it fell short and lacked in certain departments. You know that your views and your opinions are always welcome on this platform, even if they differ from mine or any of our valued writers.

We can all differ in our opinion of professional wrestling and none of us would really be wrong.

#1 Best: Sonya Deville betrays Mandy Rose

I genuinely thought that the whole SmackDown glitch thing culminating in a hooded figure who exposes the truth was a fantastic touch. And especially if the rumors are to be believed and if Mustafa Ali is behind all of these glitches, then this is the best thing that he has done in his entire career.

But yes, we knew that there was something fishy behind the text that Otis received, which was the reason why he turned up late and kept Mandy Rose waiting. The ultimate heel turn happened this week as Sonya Deville was revealed as the person who orchestrated the whole facade and it broke Rose's heart.

And now we have a very compelling reason to tune in and watch the drama unfold between Otis and Dolph Ziggler when they take center stage at WrestleMania.

1 / 6 NEXT