Best and Worst of WWE RAW- 2 Superstars get new characters, Big mistake with Becky Lynch

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 10 Dec 2019, 11:51 IST SHARE

Certainly one of the best go-home shows in recent memory

I thought that this week's episode of WWE RAW was one of the better go-home shows in recent memory. WWE TLC has never been one of the bigger pay-per-views of the year, and hence, the hype for the show wasn't all that great.

But now, with the events that transpired on this week's episode of WWE RAW, I daresay that I'm quite intrigued to find out how everything will play out at WWE TLC. So, here's my personal take on the show brought to you in a 'Best and Worst' column for your reading pleasure.

Of course, you are welcome to chime in with your thoughts and opinions even if you disagree with everything I've had to say. Anything you say here is valued and your inputs are certainly most welcome.

So with that in mind, I begin this edition of my review!

#1 Best: Seth Rollins finally goes heel

Why did Seth Rollins turn heel and align himself with the AOP on #RAW?@rdore2000 has you covered with five possible reasons.https://t.co/pmaKytR5u2 — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) December 10, 2019

The biggest headline to emerge from this week's show is certainly Seth Rollins' big heel turn, that has set the internet on fire, ever since it happened. Honestly speaking, it was very wise of WWE to listen to how the fans were reacting, and have Seth Rollins embrace the darkness that exists in him.

I love the pairing with The AoP as well, because this elevates Akam and Rezar to the next level, and they certainly needed the rub from a top-tier Superstar like Seth Rollins. It finally allows for Kevin Owens to claim his place as the top babyface in a brand, and unleash his Steve Austin like persona upon the whole world.

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens always have great matches when they work one another, but in this instance, Owens will be a babyface for the first time, when they clash next. This was certainly one of the best angles in the past month. I'm sold!

