Best and worst of WWE RAW after AEW Double or Nothing: Incredible botch, AEW chants

One of the worst episodes of RAW that I've watched

I know that a lot of you were excited about this episode of RAW. Everyone wanted to see what WWE would do in response to the success that was AEW Double or Nothing.

Well, the answer is nothing. We saw three hours of nothing this week, by which I'm not referring to a Seinfeld episode, but to the fact that no effort was put into ensuring that the show was actually good.

It was almost like WWE does not care about the competition or the fact that the viewership has seen a steady decline over the years. Honestly, this is a worrying trend and I do hope that when AEW launches its television product, it forces WWE to up its game.

I had a hard time searching for 'Bests' to fill this list with, but I did the best I could from this week's show.

#1 Best: The main event match

Seth Rollins defeats Sami Zayn in the main event of #RAW ☺👏👏😉 pic.twitter.com/BljjEzw094 — Cenation - WWE Guy (@CenationMarian) May 28, 2019

Listen, when you put Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn in the main event of RAW, it's pretty much guaranteed to be the highlight of the night. The two men told a great story, with Seth Rollins selling a buckled knee, which played into the match quite significantly indeed.

Of course, the Universal Champion would pick up the win after a massive back and forth affair. But it was also a great showcase for Sami Zayn to prove that he can be absolutely awesome when allowed to be himself, an annoying heel who can have great matches with almost everyone.

Shortly before this segment, Sami Zayn held his own during what was called the 'Electric Chair', when the crowd addressed him with multiple questions. The segment wasn't the best really, but Sami Zayn's performance was quite convincing.

Sami Zayn is a star.

