WWE RAW: 5 Things Bray Wyatt secretly told us through the Firefly Fun House segment

This was one of the more interesting Bray Wyatt vignettes

They say that if you scour a desert long enough, you find an oasis. Such is also the case with WWE RAW, where Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House is quite clearly the best thing about the show.

The rest of the show feels rushed, almost like no thought was put into it at all. But then the Firefly Fun House segments come along and you are reminded of what a creative genius Bray Wyatt truly is.

This week, he told us more through that 2-minute segment than WWE told us during the course of the show. I will list down the points that I found particularly interesting, for your reading pleasure, right here, in this very article.

#5 The masked creature is known as 'The Fiend'

What makes you smile?

I know you’re listening.

Let me in!

We don’t belong here.

What happened to you was such a tragedy.

Limbo is no place for a soul like yours.

I believe I found the answer.

The angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 13, 2019

If you Google the word limbo, this is the first meaning you get:

The supposed abode of the souls of unbaptized infants, and of the just who died before Christ's coming.

And of course, this is the more common meaning of the word, also procured from a Google search:

An uncertain period of awaiting a decision or resolution; an intermediate state or condition.

There's a third meaning as well, which has to do with the display picture of this very article:

A dance from the West Indies in which a dancer bends backwards to go under a low bar.

If you put everything together and focus on 'limbo' which has been the focus of the riddle Wyatt asked on Twitter, as well as the meanings that have been assigned here, you will know that he has been indicating that a Supernatural creature has been lying in wait, waiting to be unleashed upon the world.

This creature is called 'The Fiend' as Wyatt told us this week. It is who Wyatt transforms into when he puts on his scary looking mask.

