×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE RAW: 5 Things Bray Wyatt secretly told us through the Firefly Fun House segment

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
6.26K   //    28 May 2019, 10:04 IST

This was one of the more interesting Bray Wyatt vignettes
This was one of the more interesting Bray Wyatt vignettes

They say that if you scour a desert long enough, you find an oasis. Such is also the case with WWE RAW, where Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House is quite clearly the best thing about the show.

The rest of the show feels rushed, almost like no thought was put into it at all. But then the Firefly Fun House segments come along and you are reminded of what a creative genius Bray Wyatt truly is.

This week, he told us more through that 2-minute segment than WWE told us during the course of the show. I will list down the points that I found particularly interesting, for your reading pleasure, right here, in this very article.

Be sure to share your thoughts, views, and opinions in the comments below.

#5 The masked creature is known as 'The Fiend'

If you Google the word limbo, this is the first meaning you get:

The supposed abode of the souls of unbaptized infants, and of the just who died before Christ's coming.

And of course, this is the more common meaning of the word, also procured from a Google search:

An uncertain period of awaiting a decision or resolution; an intermediate state or condition.
Advertisement

There's a third meaning as well, which has to do with the display picture of this very article:

A dance from the West Indies in which a dancer bends backwards to go under a low bar.

If you put everything together and focus on 'limbo' which has been the focus of the riddle Wyatt asked on Twitter, as well as the meanings that have been assigned here, you will know that he has been indicating that a Supernatural creature has been lying in wait, waiting to be unleashed upon the world.

This creature is called 'The Fiend' as Wyatt told us this week. It is who Wyatt transforms into when he puts on his scary looking mask.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw The Wyatt Family Bray Wyatt
Advertisement
WWE RAW: 5 Things Bray Wyatt secretly told us this week in the Firefly Fun House segment
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 things Bray Wyatt secretly told us during the Firefly Fun House segment this week
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Things Bray Wyatt secretly told us through the death of Ramblin Rabbit 
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 3 Things Bray Wyatt secretly told us through the Firefly Fun House this week
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could join Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Bray Wyatt was repackaged & the Firefly Fun House was introduced 
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 major things that could happen tonight – Special guest on Firefly Fun House, Sasha Banks to feud for RAW Title? (May 6, 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Likeliest WWE Superstars to be Abby The Witch in Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE's backup plan if Bray Wyatt's 'Firefly Fun House' gimmick flopped revealed
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Possible reason why Bray Wyatt named his buzzard 'Mercy' on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us