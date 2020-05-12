Edge and Randy Orton will fight again very soon indeed

Honestly, I thought that this week's RAW had the highest of highs and the lowest of lows too. There was certainly a lot of good on the show that made me perk up and pay attention, but at the same time, there were some parts of RAW that I really found weird.

So, with that said what did I think were the high and the low points of WWE RAW after Money in the Bank? I will answer your question with a 'Best and Worst' article for your reading pleasure.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts about everything that unfolded on this week's episode of RAW and if indeed, it met all of your expectations as a fallout episode following a major pay-per-view.

#1 Best: The transformation of Bobby Lashley and the alliance with MVP

We have all known that Bobby Lashley is a beast and a monster who has been cast in the weirdest of roles since his arrival on RAW. First up, there was the whole deal with his sisters that just turned out to be a bunch of dudes dressed up as women. And then there was the whole storyline with Lana that many believed did more harm to him than good.

RAW did good numbers for those segments but one couldn't help but wonder if someone other than Bobby Lashley would have been better served for the role.

Bobby Lashley and MVP form an alliance on RAW

I am glad to report that the serious, methodical, powerhouse Bobby Lashley is back and the alliance with MVP is a step in the right direction. Who knows? We may finally get to see the match between Lashley and Lesnar we'd wanted for so very long with Lashley's new avatar.

Another impressive win for Bobby Lashley as he forces Humberto Carrillo to submit!#WWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/5ZltU1ZxKo — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) May 12, 2020

I am torn about the new finisher though. What do you think?