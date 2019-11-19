Best and worst of WWE RAW before Survivor Series: Security assaulted, Interference ruins match

Becky Lynch assaulted a security guard to start the show

I actually thought that this episode of WWE RAW was very good. There are only a few complaints that I have with the show per se because most of it was pretty great, in my opinion.

I don't know if it necessarily got me pumped and geared up for Survivor Series this weekend, though. I mean, there was nothing out of the ordinary that happened during the show, but it was a solid dose of sports entertainment.

#1 Best: Becky's altercation with the security

im dead at becky’s reaction when security wouldnt let her fight LMAO pic.twitter.com/Opipv5xduw — alexis (@strcightfire) November 19, 2019

Becky Lynch is, on paper, the coolest character in WWE at the moment. Sometimes, we just need a reminder of what a cool chick she is!

When her and Charlotte Flair got jumped by The Four Horsewomen of MMA, Becky and Charlotte would attempt to follow the retreating NXT Superstars through the WWE Universe. Of course, security would play spoilsport and stop them from going anywhere at all.

But then, lo and behold, you have Becky Lynch punching a security guard in the face because nobody tells 'The Man' what to do! I thought it was a great segment and a good reminder of just how good Lynch is, as a character.

