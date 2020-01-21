Best and Worst of WWE RAW before the Royal Rumble- Massive title change, Returning Superstar loses comeback match

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Brock Lesnar destroyed Ricochet on this week's episode of RAW

The go-home episode of RAW before the Royal Rumble was an okay show with some good moments, but most of it was very average indeed. It was definitely a star-studded affair with all of the stars coming out to the party, but overall, it wasn't the most memorable episode of WWE RAW that I have seen.

That said, I welcome you to disagree with my assessment and let me know what you liked and what you disliked about RAW in the comments section. I am always willing to listen to opinions that are different from mine and I would love to hear your thoughts.

Also, since we're less than a week removed from the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, I welcome you guys to leave a comment and let me know your picks for the two Rumble matches too. Whom should the winners potentially challenge in your opinion?

The most exciting time of the sports entertainment calendar is fast coming our way very soon indeed and I welcome you along for the ride, dear reader.

#1 Best: Brand new RAW Tag Team Champions

There was no doubt at all that Buddy Murphy joining Seth Rollins' faction was the best move for his career, but that was proved this week when the two men cut in line ahead of the Authors of Pain to etch their names in the history books as the RAW Tag Team Champions. They would defeat The Viking Raiders, arguably the most dominantly booked modern RAW tag team.

This victory did wonders for Buddy Murphy and is certain to take him to the next level. It makes the tag team division which was beginning to seem a little stale feel fresh and exciting again, even though these are two singles performers paired together and not an actual tag team unit.

1 / 6 NEXT