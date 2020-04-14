Best and worst of WWE RAW- Dream feud begins, The biggest problem with Money in the Bank qualifiers revealed

Did you catch the major botch that happened on this week's RAW?

A very promising team, unfortunately, had their momentum derailed this week.

Drew McIntyre and a former Universal Champion will soon clash

There was nothing particularly bad or offensive about this week's show in my opinion, but there wasn't anything exciting about it either. It was just another WWE program with limited resources that seemed bland and extremely unexciting.

Maybe if the show was an hour shorter, I would have had a different opinion. But RAW just seemed to be a show that is the lull before the storm, setting the pieces in place before the eventual gush of excitement comes our way.

Or so I hope because the RAWs that follow WrestleMania have been known to be weaker than usual because the Summer months are not the best time with regard to exciting WWE content. And it may be even worse than usual considering the fact that there's no live crowd in attendance to make things seem special.

So, with that said, I present my best and worst analysis and invite you to do the same in the comments section too.

#1 Best: Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins

On SmackDown, we saw how Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman are already in the Universal Championship picture. I called it a worst because, in my opinion, neither man can really afford a loss at this point.

However, I am glad to report that Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre will be the next big feud on RAW and with the greatest amount of respect for Andrade, I have to say that I am just glad that it is not him. Rollins is the only person in the entire roster who looks like he has a shot at winning the Championship from Drew McIntyre and can also take a loss, without incurring far too much damage to his character and his position. This feud was extremely necessary.

