Best and worst of WWE RAW- Former Universal Champion shines, Big mistake with a WrestleMania match revealed

AJ Styles is peeling back the layers to show us who The Undertaker really is

Could we see him in a new avatar in the Boneyard match?

The Undertaker's other side was revealed to the whole world

Listen, even though the world is going to hell all around us, WWE has the guts and the you-know-what to put on their weekly shows, and one can't help but commend them for the same. But at the same time, one needs to acknowledge the fact that ever since the pandemic began there's been a major dip in the quality of shows.

Of course, you can't blame WWE for the same because of the restrictions that exist right now. But at the same time, All Elite Wrestling showed us, that if you want to put on a good show, it is possible to do so.

So, with that said, considering that WrestleMania is just on the horizon, one has to admit that this was far from an ideal show, and could have been so much better. Of course, you may feel differently and if you do, feel free to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts.

So with that said, I present the 'Best and Worst' of WWE RAW. Feel free to leave a comment and share your thoughts with thousands of people in the comments section below.

#1 Best: Seth Rollins' promo

Seth Rollins has always been an incredible promo, but in the whole Monday Night Messiah avatar, it did seem like he was miscast. But the lack of a crowd helped Seth Rollins cut the best promo he has, perhaps in his whole career, stating and reiterating that without Seth Rollins, there wouldn't be so many good things that we've come to love about the company and the sport.

This is the Seth Rollins we've been missing all along. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins did not seem like an exciting prospect until now, but I just think that Seth Rollins' promo, stating his record at the show made things feel like a big deal.

