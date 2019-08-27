Best and worst of WWE RAW- Massive upset, Sasha Banks addresses internet rumors

Do you think Baron Corbin could win the whole tournament?

WWE RAW this week was a show of two parts- the part where the WWE Universe was alive and the point where it died. Somehow, when WWE lost the favor of the crowd, the whole show seemed to die as well, because the crowd would not react to anything.

My colleague Gary Cassidy actually remarked during the show that the referee's calls were audible during the show. Yes, that is just how dead the audience was when the show was on.

So, what worked and what did not this week? Let's recap the show and look at the good, bad and ugly from WWE RAW, then?

#1 Best: Robert Roode elevated to a prominent role

Hol up, hol up. When did Roode & Ziggler become a team🤨 pic.twitter.com/HzsfC7a9KS — devin (@kayfabeftw) August 26, 2019

Someone like Robert Roode just seems far too talented to be wasted in the roster, considering what a gifted performer he is. As Corey Graves kept reminding us, he's done a lot of significant things even before he first arrived at WWE which is a shame if you consider that not long ago, he was chasing after the 24/7 Championship.

The pairing with Ziggler actually seems appropriate for him, if you consider the fact that both men are heels that like to show off in a flamboyant and over-the-top manner. It's also great to see them pushed right off the bat because Robert Roode and Ziggler are both top-tier performers that can do wonders in the RAW tag team division.

Ziggler has proved that he can do just about anything from his program with Goldberg, which is why he's in this deserved spot today! Let's hope others like EC3 also get elevated in the days that follow!

