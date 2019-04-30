Best and worst of WWE RAW- Money In The Bank 2019 contestants revealed

This episode of RAW had some good and bad moments

There was a lot to like and dislike about this week's episode of WWE RAW, from start to finish. I would say that in hindsight, I'd say that it was a pretty average episode. There was nothing particularly bad about the show, but it wasn't enough to hold your attention for three long hours. The WWE summer slump is officially underway.

The WWE roster just somehow slips into a lukewarm period in the summer months, following the craziness of WrestleMania every year. That seems to be the case this time as well, and the show just doesn't feel very important. I wonder if the really long duration between pay-per-views is making me feel this way.

Anyway, enough chit-chat. Let me begin my analysis of what worked and what did not in this week's episode of RAW.

Feel free to weigh in with your own thoughts, views, and opinions as well.

#1 Best: Firefly Fun House

I might be coming around on this gimmick. Bray Wyatt will make it work but if they try bringing puppets in the ring he’s in trouble. https://t.co/SECWyuHM9k — #DORK PHASE 4 (@DORKpodcast) April 30, 2019

Many people were shocked last week when they saw Bray Wyatt's new persona and were both curious about how it will unfold and apprehensive about whether WWE will ruin it. I'm glad to report that at least in the first week, it wasn't a complete bust like I had feared. In fact, I'd go so far as to say that it was the highlight of the whole show.

One of the new characters that was introduced on this week's show was Rambling Rabbit. He seems like the babyface among the cast of characters and was shown as being scared of Abby The Witch. This is so unconventional and unprecedented that I'm coming along for the ride.

The Firefly Fun House could be a big hit. It would also, by the same token, be a complete and utter bust as well.

