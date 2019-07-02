×
Best and worst of WWE RAW under Paul Heyman: Explosive start, cringy segment

Riju Dasgupta
This was an absolutely explosive episode of
This was an absolutely explosive episode of RAW

A brand new era of WWE programming has begun and the action is ferocious. With Paul Heyman in charge, it felt like a very different RAW with more energy and shock value, all throughout.

But shock value does not necessarily translate into good television as a few segments proved this week. That said, I'd still say that this was one of the better RAW episodes that I remember watching in a long time.

Will Eric Bischoff be able to continue the same level of shock and awe on the blue brand? We will find out in just a few hours.

For what it is worth, here is my assessment of this week's show in terms of what worked and what didn't.

#1 Best: The best start to RAW in some time

We all knew that Paul Heyman had taken over RAW and that big changes would be afoot in the red brand after this move. Expectations were certainly sky high when RAW kicked off and two monsters in Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley stepped out to compete against one another in what was a heated brawl.

And then Braun Strowman would just push Lashley into the LED board, leading to a series of explosions taking our breath away, all at once, fireworks signalling the start of the Heyman Era. There were chants of 'Thank you, Heyman' that resonated through the crowd because even the most die-hard fan knows that the product has not been the strongest in recent times.

I don't know if Paul Heyman is the solution to WWE's problems, but this was certainly a great start in the right direction with him steering the ship towards the promised land. Let's hope that this form continues every single week.

Tags:
WWE Raw New Day Street Profits Bobby Lashley Braun Strowman WWE Best and Worst
