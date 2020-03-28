Best and worst of WWE SmackDown- Big push for former Champion, Countering an AEW storyline at WrestleMania?

Did SmackDown take a cue from AEW for a WrestleMania match?

WWE tried to put on the best show with the limited resources they had

Social distancing isn't obviously going well in Nikki Cross' case

It was a unique experience to witness WWE from the Performance Center when the first few shows happened. But the novelty has really worn off and I do wonder if WWE should consider a little off-season while the whole calamity passes for the sake of all its fans.

Welcome to this week's edition of Best and Worst, where we separate the good from the bad immediately after WWE's weekly programming airs. This week, a lot of things happened and one cannot fault WWE for trying even when they are in the position that they have been placed in.

But there is a flashback almost every week and it reminds us of the times when the world was a different place. And before I begin this week's review, let me take a moment to wish you guys all the best with the sincere hope that the world goes back to normal very soon indeed.

#1 Drew Gulak defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

One is supposed to be impartial when reviewing one of WWE's shows but c'mon, it is impossible to be impartial with regard to someone as talented as Drew Gulak. He is someone who's never gotten his due even though he is one of the most talented men in the ring and is also a very versatile performer who can do everything from PowerPoint presentations to being Enzo's sidekick with the utmost ease.

A win over Shinsuke Nakamura is no mean feat at all and it was great of Nakamura to lay down for him and launch Gulak to the next level, in a sense, to help his friend Daniel Bryan out.

I just wish that there was an audience in attendance to make this moment feel even more special and to really establish Drew Gulak as a legitimately big star.

