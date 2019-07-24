×
Best and worst of WWE SmackDown: Firefly Fun House returns, semi-heel turn? 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
3.63K   //    24 Jul 2019, 09:17 IST

The Firefly Fun House returned to WWE television this week
The Firefly Fun House returned to WWE television this week

WWE SmackDown was a really good show this week, I thought. There was much to like about the blue brand, and I don't really know if this is Bischoff's influence, but whatever the case may be is working great for now.

Of course, it wasn't a perfect show in every sense and it did not have the firepower of, say, a RAW Reunion, but it made up for it through some well-booked segments. I can honestly say that there wasn't a single point where I felt let down or disappointed by what I was served.

I will point a few flaws out from the show and highlight them in this feature, for your reading pleasure. But do not be discouraged because I want you to know that it was a great show and if you haven't watched it yet, go do so now.

If WWE puts on such great shows on a weekly basis, I'd be a very happy member of the WWE Universe.

#1 Best: Randy Orton is your number 1 contender

I loved the interaction that Randy Orton had with Kofi Kingston in the middle of the ring. This felt like the best thing he's done in quite some time, and Orton appeared like a pure, despicable heel, all throughout.

Orton told Kofi Kingston that he's used his influence to hold the current Champion back for many years now, and one wonders if WWE is going to play on this angle going forward. The two men have a lot of history stretching back all the way to a different era, and this could be the feud that Kingston needs to establish himself as a dominant star.

Orton is one of the best in the business. He just proved it again tonight.

WWE SmackDown New Day Randy Orton Bray Wyatt WWE Best and Worst
