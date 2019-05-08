Best and worst of WWE SmackDown Live - New Champs crowned, Wild Card rule continues

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 6.20K // 08 May 2019, 11:55 IST

SmackDown Live was quite okay but a pretty forgettable show

This week's episode of SmackDown Live continued the Wild Card rule that Vince McMahon initiated in the week prior. There was nothing particularly wrong with the whole episode but it just did not quite feel like it was must-see television.

I really think that this is the issue with the program now. Because the action is something that you can just catch on YouTube, a lot of people are just watching the show online leading to a big decline in viewership.

That said, I did like a few things from the show for sure and I will mention them for you in this article. I will also list out everything that I did not particularly care for.

Be sure to share your thoughts and views in the comments below.

#1 Best: The tag team title match

This is what The Usos should be doing on a weekly basis. They should be taking on the best competitors in the world and proving why they're the best tag team in the business today. What they should not be doing is spying on other tag teams getting their backs shaved. What they should not be doing is slipping itchy cream everywhere.

They were clearly the ring generals in the match but Daniel Bryan and Erick Rowan kept up and the match was the best thing about the show. Even though they lost the match, The Usos made Daniel Bryan and Rowan seem like a credible threat. In so many ways, it was a passing of the torch.

And now we have brand new tag team champions. Will Bryan and Rowan be able to do wonders for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships like The Usos did?

Their first feud with Heavy Machinery should be a good indication.

