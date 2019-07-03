Best and worst of WWE SmackDown Live - Top superstar missing, Major character change

There is very little to write home about SmackDown Live

I know that a lot of people expected SmackDown Live to be just as good as RAW was, under the leadership of Paul Heyman. According to latest reports, Eric Bischoff only comes on board from after Extreme Rules and as a result, Vince McMahon was still in charge of this week's show.

I wouldn't necessarily say that SmackDown Live was a bad show. It was just an uneventful show and the sad part is that WWE could have certainly made it a very fun show, had they tried their best. But I guess they will just phone it in until Bischoff comes on board to steer the ship.

There were some elements from this show that I quite liked. There were some others that I found absolutely horrendous that I will note down in this article.

Feel free to voice your own thoughts and comments in the section below.

#1 Best: Kofi Kingston's intense confrontation with Samoa Joe

Kofi Kingston has feuded with Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler since he became WWE Champion, but something has been missing. It isn't nearly as intense as the feud that he had with Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship back when he was still chasing the champ for ownership of the title.

Samoa Joe has a passion and an intensity that just brings out the best in people, both in the ring and also on the microphone, as we witnessed on this week's show. Joe would insult Kofi Kingston's family and then extend his hand, challenging him to shake it, before the entire packed audience.

And then, Kofi Kingston would just make the gesture that Stone Cold made so very famous, to the delight of the crowd in attendance. He has never looked this cool!

