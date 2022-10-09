Best and Worst of Extreme Rules 2022: Details on Bray Wyatt's new character, Controversial finish to match between 2 former champions

Welcome to the special edition of Best and Worst of Extreme Rules 2022. All of our jaws dropped to the ground with how the show ended, and it's safe to say that we're going to start right off the bat with the finish of the show.

It's often the beginnings and endings that make or break shows, and this was an overall masterclass of a show.

So what were the ups and downs of Extreme Rules 2022? Keep reading to find out:

#3. Best: Bray Wyatt's incredible return and what lies ahead

The jaw-dropping ending of Extreme Rules 2022 happened after Matt Riddle was victorious against Seth Rollins. He was making his way out alongside referee Daniel Cormier when suddenly the lights went out, and everybody knew what was happening.

We saw the old Firefly Fun House covered in cobwebs, as well as the appearance of what we can only refer to as the Wyatt 6. Ramblin' Rabbit, Mercy the Buzzard, Huskus the Pig, Abby The Witch, The Fiend, and Bray Wyatt himself made their presence felt.

This new character isn't seemingly going to be the old Eater of Worlds. It's going to be an amalgamation of new and old gimmicks, from what we interpreted, and the rest we will see playing out on RAW or SmackDown.

Either way, this was easily one of the greatest returns in WWE history, and the crowd reaction speaks for itself.

#2. Worst: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre's strap match at Extreme Rules

Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross went third on the night at Extreme Rules 2022. It was a match that was, unfortunately, disappointing. It never picked up momentum, and while the decision to have Kross win was the right one, it just seemed underwhelming as a whole.

The arguably underwhelming finish of the match saw Scarlett hit Drew McIntyre with pepper spray to help her husband and partner pick up the win. The feud will likely continue, but there will seemingly be little interest in it.

#2. Best: The opening Donnybrook match

Sheamus is on the run of his career right now, at least as a babyface. He's having, by his own admission, "banger after banger (after banger)," and last night was no different as The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium. This was the Gunther-led stable's first defeat on the main roster.

It was a fun match to watch as a whole, and it likely means that Sheamus vs. Gunther III will happen soon. It was the perfect bout to open the show, and it was arguably the best match of the night.

#1. Worst: Botch-filled SmackDown Women's Title match

The SmackDown Women's Title match at Extreme Rules wasn't a bad one by any means. In fact, the story told was quite good, and the outcome of Ronda Rousey winning was possibly the right one.

Not only that, but Liv Morgan not tapping out made her look strong, and the smile she gave, in the end, indicated her changing character in the near future.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out, but the numerous botches in the match made it difficult to watch in certain spots.

#1. Best: The I Quit match between Edge and Finn Balor

The I Quit match between Edge and Finn Balor was a storytelling masterclass. While it got a bit overcrowded with the interferences of Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, Rey Mysterio, and Beth Pheonix, it was all executed well.

Rey Mysterio was taken out by his son, while The Judgment Day forced Edge to quit after they threatened to hit his wife, Beth Phoenix, with a con-chair-to. The Hall of Famer quit, but they hit her anyway, leaving him defeated and devastated.

Rest assured, this story is far from over. Perhaps it is over for the time being, but the feud is likely to resume.

Did you enjoy Extreme Rules 2022? Voice your thoughts in the comments below!

