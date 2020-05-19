Best and worst of RAW- 2 WWE Superstars snap, Viking Raiders member described as 'cute' 

I think Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre will be a very good feud

RAW this week was the calm before the storm. That is the best way to describe RAW, a show that was clearly building to Backlash. Not much happened on this week's episode for sure, but the think tank in WWE did a commendable job on RAW with regard to putting the pieces in place when it comes to making the upcoming pay-per-view a must-watch affair. Expect the fallout on the forthcoming episodes to bear fruit.

So, what did I think was good on this week's show and what did I not particularly care for, you ask? I have the answers right here and invite you to weigh in with your comments in the section below.

Without taking up any more of your precious time, I present the best and worst of RAW.

#1 Best: Natalya and Shayna Baszler tear it up on RAW

A lot of us tend to overlook Natalya but she is definitely one of the best in the ring, at least in the women's division. In a lot of ways, I would say that she is like the Dolph Ziggler of the division, the seasoned veteran who can have a whole bunch of good matches with just about anyone in the card and she proved how good she is by tearing it up with Shayna Baszler on this week's show.

I found the meltdown that followed a little dramatic, but it set the stage nicely for Kevin Owens' return and for Apollo Crews to make his comeback as well. Natalya is a gem and does not get the respect that she deserves from wrestling fans.

I wouldn't mind seeing a Lion's Den match between Natalya and Shayna Baszler on RAW at some point down the line.