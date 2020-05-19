×
Create
Notifications
Advertisement

Best and worst of RAW- 2 WWE Superstars snap, Viking Raiders member described as 'cute' 

  • RAW brought us a segment with a police officer and The Viking Raiders. What did you think of that segment?
  • This week's episode of RAW built up nicely to the upcoming pay-per-view event entitled Backlash.
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 19 May 2020, 11:09 IST

I think Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre will be a very good feud
I think Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre will be a very good feud

RAW this week was the calm before the storm. That is the best way to describe RAW, a show that was clearly building to Backlash. Not much happened on this week's episode for sure, but the think tank in WWE did a commendable job on RAW with regard to putting the pieces in place when it comes to making the upcoming pay-per-view a must-watch affair. Expect the fallout on the forthcoming episodes to bear fruit.

So, what did I think was good on this week's show and what did I not particularly care for, you ask? I have the answers right here and invite you to weigh in with your comments in the section below.

Without taking up any more of your precious time, I present the best and worst of RAW.

#1 Best: Natalya and Shayna Baszler tear it up on RAW

A lot of us tend to overlook Natalya but she is definitely one of the best in the ring, at least in the women's division. In a lot of ways, I would say that she is like the Dolph Ziggler of the division, the seasoned veteran who can have a whole bunch of good matches with just about anyone in the card and she proved how good she is by tearing it up with Shayna Baszler on this week's show.

I found the meltdown that followed a little dramatic, but it set the stage nicely for Kevin Owens' return and for Apollo Crews to make his comeback as well. Natalya is a gem and does not get the respect that she deserves from wrestling fans.

I wouldn't mind seeing a Lion's Den match between Natalya and Shayna Baszler on RAW at some point down the line.


1 / 6 NEXT
Published 19 May 2020, 11:09 IST
WWE Raw The IIconics The Viking Raiders Seth Rollins Alexa Bliss WWE Best and Worst WWE Championship WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी