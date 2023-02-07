Welcome to this week's edition of the best and worst of RAW. It was a solid episode from start to finish, with very few duds and almost no complaints from our side. However, we can't write an article simply based on "bests," so we have nitpicked a couple of worsts that you might agree with.

But overall, this was one of, if not the strongest, episodes of RAW so far in 2023. We are excited about Elimination Chamber, which is turning out to be far more stacked than we expected.

So what were the ups and downs of this week's incredible episode of RAW? Keep reading to find out!

#3. Best: Brock Lesnar's promo

Brock Lesnar cut a promo on RAW that was somewhat polarizing on Twitter. While some thought it was proof that he needed Paul Heyman, others felt he held his own. We agree with the latter, as his promo, while goofy, was entertaining and caused a reaction.

His subtle reference of Sable got the WWE Twitterverse to run wild because it's well-known that the company never refers to or mentions her. Lesnar seemed to have no issue breaking this rule.

However, the segment with Bobby Lashley was a great one. We are looking forward to their next encounter - although we believe the feud should blow off at WrestleMania and not Elimination Chamber.

#2. Worst: A weak Women's Chamber line-up?

Chelsea Green is playing a "Karen," who is the most entitled person in the entire locker room. She even threatened to get Adam Pearce fired after he gave her Belgian and not Swiss Chocolates.

However, she would get humbled soon after, demanding that Adam Pearce find her an opponent at the last minute. Asuka came out, and although she was attacked early by Green, she eventually took her out and submitted her with ease.

Other Women's Chamber contestants came out to be at ringside - including Carmella, who won her qualifying match earlier in the night. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair came out post-match to welcome the challenge of who she is facing at WrestleMania. But the line-up this time is admittedly disappointing.

Asuka, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Nikki Cross and Carmella will contest inside the Chamber. It will be a big disappointment if Asuka or Morgan doesn't win.

#2. Best: Lita's return on RAW

Becky Lynch and Bayley had an excellent steel cage match to headline RAW. It wasn't the best we've seen, but it was at a high level and deserving of the top spot on the card.

While it looked like Damage CTRL was going to snatch a victory from the clutches of defeat, 47-year-old legend Lita returned after a year to help Becky Lynch pick up the win.

This essentially confirms that Becky Lynch won't be in the RAW Women's Title picture this year. Perhaps a tag team with Lita? If so, who will Bayley team up with, assuming that IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are defending their titles at WrestleMania 39?

#1. Worst: The JBL-Baron Corbin alliance

We're glad that the JBL-Baron Corbin alliance seems to have come to an end. It was arguably among the biggest duds of the Triple H era, and JBL did nothing to actuate him.

He roasted Corbin for losing to Dexter Lumis this week and hinted that their alliance is done for good - which, in the long run, will work out better for Baron Corbin on RAW.

#1. Best: The emotional Cody Rhodes-Paul Heyman promo

We had a jaw-dropping promo battle between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes. Heyman came out, and Cody told the story of how the special counsel to The Tribal Chief saved his father when he was broke in 1999.

It was an emotional promo, and there was a point where even Paul Heyman shed tears. Although Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have had zero face-to-face interaction so far, this promo alone skyrocketed interest in the feud.

Perhaps we should mention the fact that Paul Heyman was brutal to Cody as well. He said that Dusty mentored many of today's top stars, including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Bayley. He even trained Roman Reigns. But the one person he didn't train was Cody Rhodes.

Not only this, but Heyman nastily revealed that Dusty Rhodes, in his last conversation with him, said that Cody was his favorite child, but Roman Reigns was the child he wished he had.

Overall, a fantastic episode of RAW. What did you think? Voice your opinions in the comments section!

